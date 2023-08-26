It might sound far-fetched, but let’s be honest — when school starts, the holidays start, too. Fall means pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkins, which later mean turkey and stuffing, and eventually holiday lights and Santa Claus. It seems like just when the summer starts to drag on, the leaves begin to change and the season changes with it!
There have been so many years that I have been coasting through autumn, sipping my coffee and enjoying the cooler weather, only to be caught scrambling to make Christmas cards when November rolls around! So this month, I am holding you (and me!) accountable, and getting us all geared up for fall family photo shoots to make a holiday card you’ll be proud to send to the masses.
In my book, there are three steps to fighting photo-shoot procrastination: begin brainstorming ideas with your family, pick a location and pick an outfit. So, after you begin to brainstorm photo-shoot ideas with your family, it’s time to pick a location for these treasured family photos, as well as a location to photograph. Here are my top tips for nailing that fall family photo shoot, going beyond the classic “sweater weather” outfits, to make a picture-perfect memory!
Location: Beach
Outfit: Wear white
California is filled with beautiful beaches, so capturing your family beside crashing waves, golden sand and puffy clouds might be the way to go! To complement these seaside colors, white, light fabrics (such as linen or cotton) will have everyone glowing. Do your best to find full white dresses, white pants and button-down shirts, paired with white denim or white Dockers. Keep the styling simple, and let your smiling faces do the rest!
Location: Park
Outfit: Wear terracotta
Capture the moments when the leaves change color, and find a tree-lined park to photograph the family. Here, you will want to choose terracotta hues — think deep burnt orange shades, brown, peach, blush, coral, and pinks with gray and tan undertones. These earthy colors give that cozy and rich vibe that remind everyone of “home.” Stick to blocks of color, as opposed to busy patterns that distract the eye.
Location: Mountains
Outfit: Wear earth tones
The mountains are calling, you must go! The sweet thing about living in California is that you’re within miles from beaches, parks and mountains — perfection! So think about heading up those windy roads to capture a memorable family shot. For this location, you will want to choose earth tones for outfits — typically warm, muted shades of brown, green, gray and beige. Be casual and comfortable, and most of all ... have fun!
Becca B. Bland is the director of marketing at Tejon Ranch. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
