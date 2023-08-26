It might sound far-fetched, but let’s be honest — when school starts, the holidays start, too. Fall means pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkins, which later mean turkey and stuffing, and eventually holiday lights and Santa Claus. It seems like just when the summer starts to drag on, the leaves begin to change and the season changes with it!

There have been so many years that I have been coasting through autumn, sipping my coffee and enjoying the cooler weather, only to be caught scrambling to make Christmas cards when November rolls around! So this month, I am holding you (and me!) accountable, and getting us all geared up for fall family photo shoots to make a holiday card you’ll be proud to send to the masses.

Becca B. Bland is the director of marketing at Tejon Ranch. She received her bachelor’s degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.

