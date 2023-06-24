Bakersfield musicians didn't idle away the pandemic. They practiced, experimented, learned, wrote and recorded. What they collectively ended up with is a genre-spanning explosion of energy in the local music scene.
We asked local musicians, performers, bandleaders and recording artists what they thought about what has happened in Bakersfield music since the pandemic and what it'll take to keep things going.
Read for yourself what they said. Submissions may have been edited for length or clarity.
I would like to say one of the more promising developments since the pandemic is that a lot more artists/musicians were able to be heard and seen just from keeping — the spark lit during the pandemic — from tiny desk performances to pop-ups here and there.
Some of the challenges we face as musicians/artists coming from such a small city, especially if you're trying to make it from here and not have to go to a major city to be recognized, are performance art places. I feel if we had more places to host shows and events, a lot more opportunities would unfold. But I'm sure in the next few years we'll start to see new things and businesses open to where we can bring newness to the music scene.
A lot more people are finding their lane and are making some noise doing so. Now we just have to get attention toward the city. Because Bakersfield has a lot of talent. It just goes unnoticed due to our lack of a lot of things. But once we connect as a city and push the artist as they would a celeb, we'll shake California up musically!
— Bakersfield Recording Artist/Musician T Davis
Many bars, wine bars, breweries and restaurants are having live music in some context. A lot of the music is acoustic acts or something close to it. I’m personally very thankful for that. I play about 20 gigs a month or so. Also, the Woolworth's building seems to be a very promising venue in the future.
Some places don’t seem to be realistic on pay. They want music, and obviously they want good musicians to play, but the pay just isn’t there. There are some that are great at paying; don’t get me wrong. But pay is a challenge.
Another challenge is that it's tough in a band context. Take for example a louder rock band that isn’t oriented on playing cover songs and wants to craft their own original music. I know many people in bands like this, myself included, and they all basically pay to play after time, gear, merch and recording is factored in. It’s difficult finding places that are accommodating to these types of acts, because a loud rock band obviously won’t be playing to, say, a dinner crowd. One exception to this, as far as crowds go, would be the couple of local festivals we have such as Fest Fest and 3 Days in Space.
— Mike Peters
It has been so exciting to see the local scene bounce back after the pandemic. There were many uncertainties about when we would be able to establish normalcy, and what that would look like. Luckily, the scene has re-emerged stronger and more unified. There are many new, and old, faces getting involved. Everyone has rallied together to create a very supportive and encouraging environment. There is a feeling of life and growth in Bakersfield that I haven’t felt in a long time.
It’s cool to see new venues and promoters popping up. The challenge is, and has always been, creating an environment where artists are valued and supported by the community at large. We have such a wealth of artists in Bakersfield, but too many of them work so hard for so little. We need to cultivate a culture that adequately compensates hard working artists and encourages the next generation to pursue music as a viable career. Promoters and venues, pay your musicians adequately. Musicians, don’t settle for less. We have the opportunity to start over and do it right. Let’s do it.
— David Caploe
During and since the end of the pandemic I discovered a lot of new talented and promising young musicians recording and releasing music faster than I could consume it. I can literally discover somebody new just about every other day with a few clicks on my phone through a link shared by a fan or musicians anxiously readying to share their latest track. The way young artists have managed to turn their bedrooms or apartments into home studios with production levels comparable to bigtime studios is wild.
The accessibility and user-friendliness of today’s home recording offerings can make anybody an artist, engineer and producer. Personal musical tastes aside (we like what we like, right?), it’s never been easier for musicians of any age to jump into and contribute to the local music soundscape. When aspiring new bands proclaim, "We’re bringing the local scene back!" I always laugh. The scene has always been here. You’ve just arrived. Enjoy and have some fun.
The biggest post-pandemic challenge has been finding proper venues set up to accommodate bands of all genres to play. Most have no proper staging or sound and pay very little. Those are factors bands will settle for or add conditions of their own. In the case of young bands, the first six months of gigging are so crucial.
Bakersfield could use more quality safe places for the under-21 crowd to attend shows with bands of all genres. When young music fans see people their own age onstage tearing it up, chances of another killer new band forming are just a few riffs away.
— Matt Munoz - Mento Buru, Radio Personality
I believe the pandemic gave a collective awareness of the fragility of life, which in turn, has led to more creativity and productivity in the arts. I feel very lucky to be a part of this post-pandemic renaissance happening in the local music scene.
I’m also lucky to have found people with a vision to make this city more culturally enriched through the opportunities they offer musicians. Frank "Pancho" Miranda, the owner of 2nd Phase Brewing, was one of those people for me. He hosted my band Izzy & the Fins when we did our album release show of “Mirrorball” and also blessed us with a weekly Thursday spot to perform with no creative restrictions.
I owe so much to all the people who create spaces for musicians like me. Jackie Allen of Hens Roost, Molly and Willie Rivera of Campo Bar and Bottle, and all those who reimagined Woolworth's as a music venue are forming new hubs for creatives in the wake of a pandemic that brought live music to a screeching halt.
Even with all the trailblazers in this town, I still feel the biggest challenge is just getting people out. It sometimes feels like "Green Eggs and Ham." It takes so much convincing for some, but when they finally decide to leave their house to hear a new band, they will go on and on about it! There's a lot of great music here. People just have to be willing to try it!
— Isaiah Morfin
It’s like watching the Roaring ‘20s soundtrack being remastered in real-time. You can feel a sort of magnetism around the local music scene, everybody sharing common artistic goals, at least in the macro sense. And the time-loop “Quarantina” kind of kickstarted the wave of creative output from local musicians, whether out of boredom or necessity or both. On a practical level, musicians just had more time — time to write, time to record, time to become music marketing gurus. But beyond that, the pandemic forced us to sit with our emotions. The awkwardness ultimately gave us license to discover new sonic palettes without the pressure of keeping up with trends.
A lot of cool DIY music and visual art spawned locally as a result. From bedroom pop to shoegaze to EDM and whatever hybrid in between — though I’m not really one for editorial genre-dubbing, lest for the algorithm's sake. I think the artistic sensibilities were already under the surface. But as shoestring-budget home studios became more prolific, the learning curve of recording became a bit easier to navigate and ushered in better production. For me that’s the most exciting part post-pandemic.
I come from a background of live performance in Latin music here and in the Bay Area, so when the dancing stopped, I had to start working more in the box, honing my songwriting, exploring new production techniques and weird synths, kind of mastering the rubric of the artist. What I see around town is a near parallel experience for a lot of musicians. And they’re doing a lot of cool things production-wise and in their artistry that’s aesthetically different and fresh and offbeat. It’s reinventing what the Bakersfield sound is and what it could be.
— Nick Gonzalez aka Loma Lion
I feel like since the pandemic, the most significant development in the local music scene has been this next generation of young musicians and creatives. Not only did the pandemic give many people the opportunity to develop their creative and musical skills and techniques, but it was a hell of a moment in time to live through. I think part of what makes up a community is shared experiences. Music creates shared experiences and now we’ve learned that pandemics, too, create shared experiences.
The younger generation of musicians has a whole lot to say in a new and fresh way and I think it is really exciting and inspiring.
When the doors opened back up post-lockdown, there was a boom in the local music scene. Not only were musicians starving to share their voices, but there was now an even bigger audience that was eager to listen. I feel that there is a strong sense of community among local musicians and music lovers, even stronger now than pre-pandemic.
It is beautiful to witness and even more of a privilege to be a part of. Bakersfield is a music town and seeing our music community heal and grow in the last few years has given me faith that we will continue to grow and evolve into something we have never seen. It is a really special time to be a musician in Bakersfield.
— Robyn Dyer
Since the pandemic, there have been a few developments for the local music scene. Jooce Bar, which is an independent artist showcase happening two times a month at Room 82 (first and third Thursdays). The first is a live set complete with band and the third Thursday is bit more hip hop oriented and is named Jooce Bar Lit. Along with this many downtown places have become outlets for local creatives to perform and build fan bases.
The connection between social media and the local scene is growing due in part to the recent media coverage happening from local podcasts and shows such as Barz on Wheels, Forge 1039’s The DangerZone, Word around Town and Killjoy Magazine. These platforms help connect the gap between local artists and support from the city. I believe the more coverage we provide and connect to the local scene in the way of digital support, the more algorithms will connect online and connect the local artists to the local support they desire and need to continue going strong.
There are challenges in this endeavor due to traditional factors, such as an oversaturation of artists and overfamiliarity with artists, which makes it harder to stay continually excited to see your faves. This barrier is being overcome by artists becoming more savvy in how they market their music and create better digital content to catch the public’s attention.
Overall, media coverage is budding on platforms that exist alongside the local music scene. Outlets and showcases like Jooce Bar and Jerry's, along with new marketing techniques and more elaborate music videos and digital content, are strengthening the local music scene online and off.
— Jovon Dangerfield
I feel the pandemic turned out to be a surprisingly fruitful time for musicians, and creatives in general. When I was forced to stay home like everyone else, I found myself with an abundance of time to focus on songwriting. This is when my friend Emily Waite and I formed Bakersfield Cactus. The isolation and disruption of normal routines sparked a surge of inspiration and introspection in many artists, I think. I believe the music scene in Bakersfield is in part better because of the pandemic. Once the economy opened up there was an abundance of new material to release.
Also, certain venues like Temblor and 2nd Phase brewery have really put effort into booking shows and providing a platform for local artists.
I think one of the biggest challenges that many musicians face is financial. Many venues pay but pay very little. This is due in part to the struggles of small business, but I believe also an underlying tradition in our town of underpaying local artists. It takes the community investing in a scene both financially by buying tickets and then physically showing up and attending local shows.
This financial struggle can be felt in many unique ways such as the lack of equipment in a venue. Let’s say you have a show at 7 p.m. You start four hours prior getting gear together, and loading/unloading, then you have to set up the sound and have someone to manage the sound board. Sometimes you have to bring your own mics. For our band, as an example, by the end of the show you’ve spent a collective 20 hours between the band just to set up/perform/breakdown for one show. If you’re lucky the band will get $200. That’s split among the band and sound guy, if you had one. It all works out to be around $10 per hour. This doesn’t include the countless hours of practice and rehearsal. Certainly it's not even close to enough to make a living.
The good news is it is getting better. Many more venues are paying artists and paying them more. While in our situation it’s not Emily’s nor my source of income, it is for other musicians. I'm so thankful for the businesses that do try so hard to support musicians. Many book them to play lunches or at bars. If more musicians could make a living playing music, we’d have a much more vibrant music community.
— David Anderson
