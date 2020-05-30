As a senior graduating from Stockdale High School in 2019, Isaac Kim was faced with a tough choice deciding where to go to college. Ultimately, it was Brown University’s Open Curriculum, which lets students develop a personalized course of study, giving them greater freedom and flexibility, that drew him to the East Coast Ivy League campus.
This allowed Kim, a freshman studying cognitive science, to take on additional extracurriculars like film, orchestra and the Brown Esports Team, otherwise known as BEST. As a member of BEST, Kim is the lead on a project to create a 1-to-1 scale, three-dimensional model of the Brown University campus on “Minecraft,” a popular sandbox video game with over 100 million active monthly users.
Partnering with Geopipe, a company that creates 3D models of cities co-founded by Brown alumnus Thomas Dickerson, Kim and crew had a foundation to build upon. There was no sense of urgency with the project at the time, but when COVID-19 spread across the country and universities began sending students home, priorities changed.
“I was thinking it would be really awesome if we can get this project done right now,” Kim said. “We launched on March 23. Since then, we’ve had over 120 people come on and help rebuild the campus. We’ve taken (Geopipe’s) model and we’ve replaced every single block on that map just trying to recreate campus and help refine it to what it looks like in real life. Our initial focus was to get tours on ‘Minecraft’ and get official support from the university so we can help replace what students can’t have right now.”
Builders were originally designated specific buildings located in one of 17 sections. Eventually, all builders were given open permission to work on whatever they liked.
“We have a huge spreadsheet of which buildings are finished, which buildings are in progress and which buildings we haven’t started yet,” Kim said. “People just choose whatever building, put their name by it and whenever they’re done, they just let us know and go on to the next one.”
In terms of “core buildings” that tours go through, Kim said over 95% were completed. As for the entire campus, he said it’s difficult to say as Brown University is well-integrated into the city of Providence.
Anyone can visit the campus, though a “Minecraft” account is required.
“We see lots of people buy ‘Minecraft’ just for the purposes of coming back to campus,” Kim said. “We’ve seen a lot of alumni come back. You can kind of recreate that experience going on Google Maps and going through Street View, but ‘Minecraft’ is so unparalleled in that you’re given a free camera that you can put anywhere on the map and you can virtually walk into your favorite classrooms. You can’t do that with Google Maps. Every building is created with tender, loving care.” ￼
