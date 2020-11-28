Veteran Bakersfield Latin ska reggae group Mento Buru, in collaboration with The Hub of Bakersfield, is excited to announce the release of “East Bakersfield Christmas,” a six-song EP of reimagined holiday music favorites.
Titled in honor of the historic and culturally diverse neighborhood where the group formed and maintains a homebase, the collection is a harmonious reflection of the area that boasts a rich musical history of Latin, country, soul, jazz and rock sounds uniquely all its own.
Made possible through a grant from The Hub of Bakersfield’s “Cash for the Arts” program, “East Bakersfield Christmas” will be available for free download beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 at the thehubofbakersfield.org, and streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and YouTube.
“The holiday season has traditionally been the busiest time of the year for Mento Buru as a working band,” said lead vocalist Matt Munoz. “We love performing live for the community that has given us so much love and support all these years and truly miss dancing along with our fans. We thank The Hub of Bakersfield for collaborating with us to help bring this fun project to life. We had a great time recording these songs and can’t wait to share them with all of Bakersfield. Merry Christmas everybody!”
As Mento Buru heads into its 29th year as one of Bakersfield’s most popular local Bands, its goal remains to make music that is fun, danceable and full of rhythm for audiences of all ages. The band invites listeners to absorb a diversity of musical instrumentation, melody and style with a message of holiday fun for all.
Track listing:
“Jingle Bell Rock”: Updated bouncing rendition of the 1957 Bobby Helms country western classic set to an infectious Jamaican ska beat with new horn arrangement by saxophonist Paul Perez and smokin’ guitar solo by guitarist Sal Galindo.
“¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?”: The original 1958 Spanglish cha-cha-cha novelty song by little Augie Rios is given a fun, Latin ska treatment with guest background harmonies by Alisa Garasa and Robyn Dyer.
“What Child Is This? (Greensleeves)”: The iconic 1500s English instrumental folk ballad written by composer Richard Jones takes a trip to the island of Jamaica for a reggae holiday featuring the Mento Buru horn section, with solos by keyboardist Jay Smith and trombonist Justin Kirk.
“Feliz Navidad”: Still teaching the world how to say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish since making its radio debut in 1970, listeners can now dance around the house to this blazing-new rockin’ ska version.
“The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”: The beloved heartfelt Christmas classic made famous by Nat King Cole is set to a warm, one-drop reggae beat perfect for toasting by the fire. Featuring lead vocals by Matt Munoz and saxophone solo by Paul Perez.
“¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?”: A bonus track featuring all-Spanish lyrics and vocals.
Mento Buru consists of Matt Munoz, lead vocals, saxophone; Cesareo Garasa, drums; Caleb Moore, bass; Salvador Galindo, guitar; Jay Smith, keyboards; Paul Perez, saxophone; and Justin Kirk, trombone. Guest musicians: Brent Williams, trumpet; Chris Heasley, congas; and Alisa Garasa and Robyn Dyer, background vocals.
