Local mental health experts say the pandemic has exacerbated the stress and anxiety felt by all across the world.
Meditation can be the road to stability. Different practices — with people in Bakersfield to help guide you — appeal to a variety of people. Here are some types of meditation — and their benefits to the body.
‘ASK FOR HELP’
The human body, when under duress, releases cortisol, which negatively impacts our immunity, said Antonia Mejia Ortiz, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Kaiser Permanente. Meditation helps to increase endorphins and dopamine, which helps the body relax.
Mejia Ortiz recommends individuals seek help if their symptoms interrupt their daily life. Consecutive days with no sleep and panic attacks are causes for concern, and there is help, she said.
“I think sometimes people tend to wait a little too long before they ask for help,” the Kaiser therapist said. “And at that point, sometimes the symptoms can be so severe that we would then recommend medication or a bit more of a drastic treatment plan.”
An individual suffering from stress and anxiety can partake of psychotherapy before having to rely on medication, she said. Juggling too many activities at once can snowball into an unmanageable problem.
Even observing positive outcomes within a person’s life can help to decrease stress, the therapist said.
“It really is powerful,” Mejia Ortiz said.
Zen Meditation
Zen Meditation originates from the monk Buddha, who practiced this method to raise awakening, according to the International Zen Association. The practice is termed Zazen, or sitting meditation.
In order to practice, one only must sit in an upright position and have the eyes gently open. The head should be straight; afterward, the breathing should be deepened through even breaths, said Gary Enns, the director of the Zen Fellowship. This Bakersfield nonprofit organization leads individuals through Zazen.
After the physical body attains these features, next is the mind. Thoughts should simply come and go, Enns said. Rather than chasing or repressing them, letting them go is key.
“We're freeing our minds from the control of a thought,” Enns said. “In that sense, there's a lot of liberation in Zazen.”
Enns said one should not maintain any goals with this practice. The only practical aim should be to wake up in the morning and practice this form of meditation. A person partaking in Zazen should learn to let go of any goals, because that is chasing a thought.
He recommends trying Zazen more than one time to gauge compatibility; through practice, a person will become more adept at this form of meditation. Furthermore, this method of meditation allows a person to stop pretending they can control everything, Enns said.
“Maybe the benefit of that … experience that we have in Zazen can begin to percolate into everything else we do, even as we take up our goals,” Enns said. “So maybe we can take up our goals but with a healthier attitude … knowing that they don’t define us ultimately.”
Mindfulness Meditation
For Stephen Winters, the CEO and co-founder of White Wolf Wellness Foundation, mindfulness meditation can happen through every experience.
“Anything that I'm doing completely mindfully — so absorbed in the action that there's no external wasted thought or movement, anytime I'm so focused is to me and what I consider a meditative state,” Winters said.
He takes participants of this nonprofit through a series of levels, starting from an individual’s relationship to space to the mind. Each step brings a person closer to letting go of the mystery and embracing the unknown, Winters added.
Winters said there is not a wrong way to practice this type of meditation. Lying down, walking or other types of movement all can help to manage stress. Through repetition, an individual seeking harmony will be closer to clearing their mind.
“It's being able to manage all the energies through body, breath and mind (to) find balance,” Winters said. “Then life just takes care of itself.”
