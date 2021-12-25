The second annual Mayor’s Ball is now in the record books. In early December, the sold-out event raised more than $558,000, believed to be the largest one-night event for a local nonprofit, and more than doubling what it raised in its inaugural year in 2020 weeks before the pandemic’s arrival.
“This fundraiser was born out of a need to serve the most vulnerable in Kern County,” said event chairwoman Robin Mangarin-Scott. “It is a privilege, especially at this time, for all of us to come together through community and faith to sustain a program that makes the lives of those who need us most, better.”
CityServe is a collaborative network designed to help local churches create greater impact and offer hope, mobilizing the church to fulfill its purpose locally and globally, catering to families in crisis and transition. It opened in Bakersfield in 2017 by taking referrals and connecting the vulnerable with one of more than 140 churches of all denominations across Kern County and getting them back on their feet. Because of its success in a little over three years, Kern County’s CityServe is now a model for others across the United States.
CityServe partners with major retailers such as Costco who donate surplus furnishings, clothing, household items and nonperishables that are then sorted and delivered through a local volunteer workforce. CityServe’s mission is to guide the broken toward a life of hope, by engaging community leaders and agencies with local churches to develop long-lasting relationships that transform lives.
Lisa Kimble is a member of the Mayor’s Ball Committee.
