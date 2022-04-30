May 1: Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $56.50-$96.50. axs.com
May 2: Cults & Classics: Labyrinth, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
May 4-6: Unveiling Darkness With Evangelist John Ramirez, 6:30 p.m. on all three nights, Faith Church Bakersfield, 5131 Office Park Drive, $75 for all three nights, eventbrite.com
May 5: Cinco de Mayo
May 6: Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $20-$85. axs.com
May 6: Heartland Charter School presents the Enchanted Garden, a prom at Riverlakes Ranch, all high school students are invited to attend, 8 to 10 p.m., Riverlakes Ranch Park, 5201 Riverlakes Drive, $40. eventbrite.com
May 7: Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $20-$85. axs.com
May 7: Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: "Navarro and Maher 1," 6 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, $20-$45. axs.com.
May 7: Mother's Day Tea Fundraiser, 11 a.m., Junior League of Bakersfield, 1928 19th St., $60 for adults, $30 for those 20 years old and younger, children 2 and younger free, $600 for a VIP table of 8 adults, eventbrite.com
May 7: Bakersfield Taco & Beer Festival - Spring '22 Cinco De Mayo Celebration, 3 to 8 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $40-$70. eventbrite.com
May 7: Bakersfield Twilight Rotary Club presents Concert in the Garden featuring Wrenwood Sessions, 12:30 to 4 p.m., Bakersfield Museum of Art, 1930 R St., $50. eventbrite.com
May 7: Girls Night Out the Show, 21 years old and up only, 8 to 10:30 p.m., 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $21.95-$74.95, eventbrite.com
May 7: Ana Popovic: Part 106 of the No Stinkin’ Service Charge Blues Series, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St. Get tickets at World Records or by phone 661-325-1982
May 8: Mother's Day
May 8: Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends, 1 p.m., 5 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $20-$85. axs.com
May 8: Celtic Woman, 3 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, $39-$150, axs.com
May 8: Elements Venue & MG Events Presents - "Indoor Mother's Day Brunch," 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., Elements Venue & Banquet Centre, 3401 Chester Ave. Suite H, $32.95 for adults, $16.95 for 15 years old and under, eventbrite.com
May 12: Aeromyth: An Aerosmith tribute, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
May 12-14: Vanilla Palm Film Festival & International Art Competition, May 12 4 p.m., May 13-14 time TBA, May 12 at The Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St., May 13-14 at Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $55 for May 12 admission, $65 for May 13 admission, $75 for May 14 admission, $175 for all three days. eventbrite.com
May 13: Que Buena Business Fest 2022, 6:30 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $60-$500. axs.com
May 13: Get Lit, enjoy the beautiful Mission Bank Neon Plaza, 7 to 11 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. $30, $25 for Kern County Museum members, table of 8 available for $300. A signature margarita is included with every ticket.
May 13: Randall King, 7:30 p.m., 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $18. ticketweb.com
May 14: Mother's Day Old School Jam Featuring War, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, $49-$129. axs.com
May 14: Tim Elam: Geology of the Grand Canyon, 3 to 5 p.m., Buena Vista Museum, 2018 Chester Ave., free.
May 14: Bakersfield's May-garita Pub Crawl, 4:30 to 9 p.m., 1523 19th St., $12-$20. eventbrite.com
May 14: Dave's Not Here: A Foo Fighters tribute, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $10, eventbrite.com
May 14: Prison Fellowship Mother's Day Event, 2 to 4:30 p.m., The Mission at Kern County, 724 E. 21st St., free, eventbrite.com
May 14: Trends Promotions Presents California Heatwave Truck and Car Show, 1 to 11 p.m., Kern County Raceway Park, $30, eventbrite.com
May 15: Don Felder with Special Guest Dave Mason, 7 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $45-$105. axs.com
May 16: Cults & Classics: Blue Hawaii, 7 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5. axs.com
May 18: Kern Capital Conference - KC2, 5 to 8 p.m., Luigi's, 725 E. 19th St., $25, eventbrite.com
May 18: Escape The Fate, The Dead Masquerade Tour with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed, 6 p.m., 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave. $23. ticketweb.com
May 19: Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $46.50-$106.50. axs.com
May 20: Queen Nation, 8 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$45. axs.com
May 20: Rancho MS Prom 2022 with Los Juniors, high school juniors and seniors only, 7 to 11:30 p.m., 6221 E. Brundage Lane, $55. eventbrite.com
May 20: Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats: Part 107 of the No Stinkin’ Service Charge Blues Series, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St. Get tickets at World Records or by phone 661-325-1982
May 21: Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Tha Eastsidez, RBX, The Lady of Rage "Back on Death Row" Concert Tour, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $49-$299, axs.com
May 21: Raider Nation Summer Kickoff 2022, noon to 7 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $10-$100, eventbrite.com
May 21: Kern County Cochinos Annual Spring Fling, noon to 10 p.m., 700 S. P St., $30. eventbrite.com
May 21: Covenant Community Concert Benefit - A Concert and Dinner, 5 to 10 p.m., Salty's Banquet & Event Center, 6720 Schirra Ct., general admission $75, VIP $125, meet and greet on May 19 for $100, VIP table of 8 for $1,500. eventbrite.com
May 21-22: May Madness: National Jet Boat Association, drag boat racing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Ming, 12768 Lake Ming Road, $10 entry fee, kids 12 and under free. Free parking.
May 22: Platinum Weddings 2022 Bridal Show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Petroleum Club At Sundale, 6218 Sundale Ave. $10-$45, eventbrite.com
May 22: 2nd Annual Cali-Fest 2022 for Dallas Cowboys fans, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., price TBA. bit.ly/3uCRLzG
May 25-29: Lightning in a Bottle music festival, May 25: noon to 11 p.m., May 26-28: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., May 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Buena Vista Lake at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, general admission $435, VIP $775, parking and camping fees also apply. libfestival.org/tickets
May 27: Prom 2022, 8 p.m. to midnight, Lienzo Charro El Potrerito, 7700 Blackburn St., $60. eventbrite.com
May 28: Geetan Di Machine: Karan Aujla, 7:30 p.m., Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $50-$500. axs.com
May 28: Science Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Buena Vista Museum, 2018 Chester Ave., free.
May 30: Memorial Day
