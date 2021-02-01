A shooting is unfortunately something that we've all seen reported on television. For some, it was an immense tragedy that led to the loss of a loved one.
"Mass," a story told by two sets of grieving parents, gives us all a new way of looking at these heartbreaking events.
Richard (Reed Birney), Linda (Ann Dowd), Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton) are each facing a loss that has taken so much from them. Something connects these two families, but it takes audiences some time before they find the answer: Richard and Linda’s son killed Jay and Gail's son, along with nine others and himself, in a school shooting. Years after the tragedy, filled with grief, sadness, despair and everything else in between, Jay and Gail are ready to face the truth in an attempt to move on.
We don't see movies on school shootings often. Likely because it's such a horrific event that we don't need to see it portrayed on the big screen. But what Fran Kranz has done with his screenwriting and directorial debut handles the subject so delicately and beautifully.
The four parents meet in an Episcopal church and essentially spend the entire movie in a room. The audience is a fly on the wall. You can sense the tension between these four people. They're awkward talking to each other, and no one really knows how to start. This is definitely one conversation meant for the four of them, and we don't belong in the slightest.
But once they start, every emotion is seen on screen. Gail shows Linda and Richard photographs of her son, but she has no interest in seeing photographs of their son. There is pain and anger from Jay and Gail — they want to understand why this shooting happened and why their son had to be one of the ones who died. But there's also pain and anger from Richard and Linda — they don't know where they went wrong as parents and how they could have raised someone who did such a horrific thing.
The deeper we get into the story, the more we learn about the troubles Richard and Linda's son was facing. He was the victim of bullying and rarely had friends. He grew more violent and irritable, and online video game roleplay emerged as an escape. Rather than simply blame all of these outside factors, his parents blame themselves for their inactions. Richard and Linda admit they should have questioned these things more and showed their son they were concerned about him. You can feel the regret that they continue to live with, making it one of the more powerful moments in this film.
They, too, are grieving and hurting, and it's a side we rarely think about when shootings occur. Richard at one point says the world mourned 10, while he mourned 11. Even though their son did a terrible thing, and they're still struggling to come to terms with it all, they're still his parents who lost a child. It's another moment that really gives you a deeper insight into this horrific event.
When you have a film this heavy, you know the performances will be top notch, and these four actors were simply fantastic. Dowd, Isaacs and Plimpton make us feel their pain, anger and agony through each conversation. It's one of those situations where you don't know who is better; they're all giving it their all and the result is unbelievable. Birney had the tougher role out of all of the parents. He is the more reserved one in the room, despite saying he blames himself for everything. He doesn't let his emotions out as much as the other three, but the pain he has inside is clear.
"Mass" is the standout from the Sundance Film Festival at this point. No other film evokes emotions quite like it, and the conversations that will come will be as emotional as the film itself.
