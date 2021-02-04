The best friendships are the ones you don't expect. Sometimes it's between a struggling young teenage girl and an elderly magician, as seen in "Marvelous and The Black Hole." Sometimes it's between a single man and his surrogate, as seen in "Together Together." Either way, you get something beautiful and heartwarming in the end.
That's the case with these two Sundance Film Festival premieres that brought a bit of humor and lightness to a sometimes heavy lineup.
In "Marvelous and The Black Hole," 13-year-old Sammy (Miya Cech) is struggling to cope with her mother's death. Everyone around her seems to have moved on, mainly her father, who is dating again. So, like many other teenagers who struggle, Sammy begins to rebel. After she is caught vandalizing one of her school’s restrooms, her father, fed up with her wild behavior, enrolls her in a summer course. It's a much better solution than the alternative — if she fails, she’ll be sent to a boot camp for delinquent youth.
After storming out of her first class, Sammy meets Margot (Rhea Perlman), a surly magician. Margot forces Sammy to be her assistant for a performance, and although Sammy seems uninterested, she seeks Margot out after the show and asks to become Margot’s pupil. Margot agrees, and as their unlikely friendship grows, we learn that she and Sammy understand each other more than they expected.
However way you look at this movie, it's charming, sweet and cute all around. Sammy and Margot's friendship starts off a bit rocky in the beginning — Sammy clearly doesn't believe in all this magic stuff and thinks it's for for babies. However, she slowly starts to come around, especially when she realizes that Margot really does seem to care for her, and that magic is fun. Margot, too, opens up to Sammy, telling her about her lost family, which helps the two connect even more. By the end of the film, we're reminded of how important all our relationships are in life.
In "Together Together," single, middle-aged app designer Matt (Ed Helms) decides to have a child on his own, and 26-year-old Anna (Patti Harrison) becomes his surrogate. At first, Anna is really only interested in getting some good karma back from the world, as well as money to finish up her college degree. Matt, however, wants to be involved as much as possible during this process. He's always inserting himself into her life and inviting her into his, something Anna, quite the independent and reluctant person, doesn't like at first.
Slowly, however, their relationship changes and a true friendship forms. They gradually open up to each other, hang out almost nonstop and realize they'll be forever connected after this crazy experience.
"Together Together" is another sweet and charming movie that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Matt is, plainly stating it, really annoying in the beginning of the movie. He'll question Anna's dietary decisions and want to know every detail of her sex life — really not the greatest guy to be around. Anna, too, is a little harsh toward him. She's used to being on her own, so having all this attention is a bit too much.
But the more they learn about each other, the closer their bond becomes. They paint the nursery together, go to therapy together and even watch "Friends" from start to finish. As their nine-month journey continues, they also realize that this friendship won't end when Anna gives birth. They're bonded for life, and it's exciting for Anna, who isn't very close with her family because of a teenage pregnancy that resulted in adoption. Matt, too, finally has someone who will stay. A lot of the people in his life seem too busy for him, and relationships in the past just didn't work out. You can't help but root for both of them to achieve their goals, be happy and continue this great friendship they have found.
"Together Together" is the more adult film compared to "Marvelous and The Black Hole," but both are easily enjoyable. They're both good reminders to check in on friends, especially during this pandemic, and be thankful for all the great memories you've made with the people that matter most over the years.
