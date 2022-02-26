March 1: Fat Tuesday at Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave., reserved seat with dinner, $35; general admission $15, eventbrite.com.
March 3-6: March Meet, Famoso Dragstrip, https://famosodragstrip.com/
March 5: Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: Dvorak and Beethoven, 6 p.m.. Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
March 7: Cults & Classics: "The Big Lebowski," 7 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 10: Rod Stewart Tribute / Greg Wolfe, 7 to 9 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., tickets $35 to $40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
March 12: Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
March 12: Se Los Cargo el Payaso, 8 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H. St., tickets $60 to $150. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 17: St. Patrick's Day Concert starring Frank Myers, country music artist, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., tickets $20 to $25, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
March 18: Stand-up comedian and actor Frankie Quinones, 8 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $21 and $28.50. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 19: George Lopez, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
March 19: Bakersfield College Foundation 14th annual Sterling Silver, 6 to 9 p.m., BC main campus, 1801 Panorama Drive, tickets $200 per person to table of 8 for $1,500. Call 661-395-4800 or visit supportbc.org.
March 19: Thunder From Down Under, 8 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., tickets $29 to $79. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 19-20: Season Opener, National Jet Boat Association, drag boat racing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Ming, 12768 Lake Ming Road. $10 entry fee; kids 12 and under are free. https://njbaracing.com/
March 20: Kern County Museum's grand opening of the Bakersfield Sound exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 3801 Chester Ave. Regular admission rates apply.
March 21: Cults & Classics: "Enter the Dragon," 7 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 23: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - Live!, 6:30 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. tickets $29-$80. thebakersfieldfox.com
March 31: CCR Tribute / Creedenced, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., tickets $35-40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
March 31: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Who Do I Think I Am? tour, 7 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. tickets $35 to $155. thebakersfieldfox.com
