We're now deep in the heart of stone fruit season with an abundance of local produce available in Kern County.
Heather Laganelli of Locale Farm to Table makes the most of the fruits on her downtown restaurant's menu.
That includes items like cream-filled lemon pancakes topped with flambeed stone fruit.
"This was one of our first brunch items (and) it’s amazing," she shared. "We’re getting our peaches right now from Tesch Farms in Tehachapi."
Impress your own brunch guests at home with these buttermilk pancakes stuffed with a cheese Danish-inspired lemon cream that are topped with fruit sauteed in butter and spiced rum, toasted almonds and a dusting of confectioners' sugar.
Visit localefarmtotable.com for more on the restaurant, which is located at 1727 18th St.
Makes four 4-inch pancakes
Sautéed flambéed fruit and sauce
3 peaches, pluots or other stone fruit, cut into bite-sized cubes
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons spiced rum
Lighter
Melt the butter, add the lemon juice and stone fruit. Sauté ingredients until the stone fruit is soft then add the rum, light on fire with a match or a lighter stick and quickly move the pan to flambé the fruit. Sprinkle in the brown sugar and coat the fruit on low heat until incorporated. Set aside.
Cream filling
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup lemon curd
1/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup whipped cream, chilled and prepared in advance, see below
Combine softened cream cheese, lemon curd and sour cream, fold in whipped cream.
Whipped cream
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Whip cream, sugar and vanilla on medium-high speed until medium peaks form.
Pancakes
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
3/4 cup almond flour or regular flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup heavy cream, whole milk or buttermilk
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg
Beat the above ingredients. Heat a skillet and add 1 teaspoon butter on medium heat, pour the batter for pancakes. When they start to bubble, flip over.
For plating, layer a pancake, then cream, another pancake, fruit and then more cream. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and a dusting of confectioners' sugar before serving.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
