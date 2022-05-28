Those looking for late or last-minute gifts for Father's Day should have no trouble finding a deal in Kern County.
However, going somewhere with Dad, or doing somewhere with him, on a day trip or just a staycation activity near home, might make for a special surprise with memories that last much longer than a tie or some slippers.
Whether your dad is into grilling, going outdoors, enjoying a winery, taking a fishing trip or visiting the racetrack, Kern County covers more than 8,000 square miles — just a little bit smaller than New Jersey, by land mass — and there's probably something here for him to do.
Grilling
There are lots of places that sell grills in Kern County, but the most important component of any backyard barbecue is what's on the grill.
Even though it's Father's Day, if your dad is like mine, he might be hesitant to relinquish control of the grill. That's OK, as long as his favorite chicken, pork or steak cut is available — or maybe he likes kebabs.
Butcher Block is a great place to grab barbecue-ready grill packs that are easy for the grill novice and pretty hassle-free for an experienced griller.
"It's usually something that's simple that can be thrown on the grill throughout the day, like for snacks or appetizers," said the shop's co-owner Bobby Maxwell. Of course, for the more ambitious, there's also tomahawk chops, racks of ribs and massive tri-tip cuts as well.
Butcher Block is located at 10618 Hageman Road, Suite A, in Bakersfield.
Fishing trip
There are several solid Kern options for anglers, according to Kin Wong, an employee at Cope's Tackle & Rod Shop.
"The local spot right now is probably Buena Vista, Lake Ming and Isabella Lake," he said. "The crappie at both Buena Vista and Isabella have been biting, and at Lake Ming, the bass bite and carp bite is really good out there."
For Buena Vista and Isabella, crappie jigs are suggested, and for Lake Ming, Senko Bait, a soft plastic worm, is a good idea, he added.
If you'd like to ask questions about planning a fishing trip for Dad, two popular local options are Cope's Tackle at 1654 Calloway Drive and Bob's Bait and Tackle at 2131 Chester Ave., both in Bakersfield.
Ready to race
If Dad has a need for speed, the racetrack at Buttonwillow can be a fun day trip or a weekendlong excursion.
On Father's Day weekend, the racetrack is offering Let's Ride Track Days, where, for a fee, motorcycle riders can check out the track and receive experienced instruction, without having to worry about some of the dangers of driving on the street, such as navigating cars and trucks.
The track offers several such days throughout the year, as well as options a few times a year for drivers, too.
The Buttonwillow Raceway is located at 24551 Lerdo Highway in Buttonwillow. For more information about the Father's Day weekend event, visit letsridetrackdays.com.
Steak dinner
KC Steakhouse is a solid choice for celebrating Father's Day weekend, with one caveat.
"We are closed on Sunday, but we do celebrate fathers on Friday and Saturday night," said Cassie Bittle, co-owner of KC Steakhouse. "We have live music that plays until 11:30 (p.m.). And then we have different steak specials, like Wagyu beef and tomahawk-cut rib-eyes."
And one of the best features of the tomahawk rib-eye cut, she said, is that at about 36 ounces, unless Dad wants to share, he'll almost be sure to have leftovers for some steak and eggs the next day.
KC Steakhouse is located at 2515 F St. in Bakersfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.