There isn’t much that beats a magical day spent at the happiest place on Earth. But that magic doesn’t come cheap and a trip to Disneyland can add up very quickly. My days as a passholder to the park coincided with my broke college student years, so during that time, I picked up a few tricks that I still use today to make sure a day at Disneyland is as cost-effective as possible.
Plan ahead
The best defense against overspending is giving yourself a detailed plan. Set a budget for any food or souvenirs during your trip and stick to it. If you are concerned that you will not be able to stick to your budget, bring a set amount of cash and use only those bills (although it should be noted that some locations within the park may be straying away from accepting cash).
The more you prepare a plan for your in-park activities, the more benefit you get from your pricey ticket. If you plan well enough, you can avoid park hoppers and instead opt for single park passes that can save a lot of money on a multiday trip.
Bring your own food
Hands down the easiest way to save money is to bring your own food into the park! Unlike many other theme parks, Disneyland surprisingly still allows outside food. This is amazing news to visitors on a budget because the only way to avoid falling into the temptation of a $9 churro is to bring other foods that you love (you can even make sure to bring Mickey-shaped snacks to stay in the Disneyland mood).
It may detract from some of the magic, but saving your money for one solid meal experience or a few specific treats is something that you will thank yourself for later. The meals you do eat in the park, consider splitting with others in your party so that you can sample the most variety of foods without spending too much.
The biggest pro tip I can give to you is that massive $1 churros from the Costco food court are from the same company that provides churros to Disneyland, which are half the size and five times the price. If you are staying in the area, take advantage of the free hotel breakfast if it’s offered before entering the park so you can hold off on an in-park meal for as long as possible.
Drink lots of water
In addition to outside food, you can even bring your own drinks into the park, provided that they are nonalcoholic. California Adventure makes a pretty penny on alcohol markups, and while it can be tempting to keep the good times rolling, maybe opt out of the booze while in the park. Although drinking only water throughout the day doesn’t seem as fun, this tip is not only a great way to avoid shelling out for overpriced soda, but it will also prevent the all-too-common dehydration and even help you to eat less of the expensive park food throughout your day.
Every place that serves food and drinks at the park will give you a free tiny cup of ice water, so if you’d like to feel like a marathon runner grabbing a small cup at each booth, you can sustain yourself without even needing to carry a water bottle. A more helpful method to obtain a larger amount of water, however, is to go to any restaurant that has the cafeteria-style setup where you pay as you leave. You can enter and fill a large soda cup with ice water at the soda fountain, and as you leave, the cashiers will let you through for free if you only get water.
Borrow or pre-purchase souvenirs
Like many theme parks, Disneyland sells a lot of merchandise that is specifically to be used in the park. Realistically, when else will you or your kids really wear those uncomfortable Mickey ears? Instead, see if you have friends or family that have already invested in some ears or costumes for your kids rather than spending the insane markups on something that may end up being a one-time use.
If you still want to have a lasting memento of your time at the happiest place on earth, find ways to avoid the park markups and buy souvenirs beforehand. Places like Target, Costco and Amazon have the same or similar products that you can buy for yourself or your kids, and if you really want to keep the same experience as buying from the park, pack away the pre-purchased items and give them to your kids to unwrap just before entering the park.
Take advantage of the SoCal deals
One piece of amazing news for Kern County residents is that it is one of the northernmost areas that still qualifies for Disneyland’s special “SoCal Resident” deals. These deals, available to residents in ZIP codes ranging from 90000 to 93599, change often and can have some restrictions, but generally offer a worthwhile discounted three-day bundle that does not need to be used consecutively.
Also, Kern has the immense benefit of being just over two hours away, which can be used to your advantage. Opting for a day trip means you cannot only save by not needing a hotel, but you can also avoid surge ticket pricing and get the most of your day by choosing a middle-of-the-week trip while schools are in session.
Take advantage of single rider; weigh the benefits of Genie pass
One of the last vestiges of Disney’s less profit-based practices of free fast passes is now a thing of the past, and instead has been replaced with the $25-a-day Genie pass that allows you to reserve your time spot for certain rides through an app, with the parks’ most popular costing a separate additional fee. This is a big bummer for those who were able to work the system for free with careful planning.
Depending on the size of your group and length of your trip, the upgrade may be worth it to hit each ride quickly and get the most out of a ticket, but if you are already planning to be there for multiple days or have a substantially large group, the Genie pass is likely not worth it. If there for multiple days, it could be worth it to only get the Genie pass for one day and prioritize the rides with consistently long lines for that one day. Although there are not too many rides that offer a single rider option, take full advantage of the ones that do.
Bring your toddlers while they get in free
If you have a toddler and are waiting to do a family trip to Disneyland after your child reaches an age where they will be able to remember it more, maybe reconsider. Kids under the age of 3 get free admission into the park, which is an amazing deal considering the day they turn 3, the best children's ticket deal offered is only around $20 less than the actual gate price.
Even though it seems like the effort won’t be worth it for an experience they will soon forget, a parent’s memories of seeing their little one so enamored by the magical world is lasting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.