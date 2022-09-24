With the shifts in office culture over the past two years, workwear has also shifted to softer options with more elasticity. Retailers like Lululemon and Athleta offer workwear on their websites promoting the “business comfort” macrotrend.

The time of suits, ties, heels and A-line dresses is taking a pause, at least for now. So, what exactly is trending in the workforce? You may notice a combination of extremes. The perfect example is the use of outfitting an existing work blazer with a graphic cotton tee, a silk skirt and fashion sneakers. Modern day workwear is now 50 percent professional and 50 percent casual. Below you will find some key workwear staples.

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.