With the shifts in office culture over the past two years, workwear has also shifted to softer options with more elasticity. Retailers like Lululemon and Athleta offer workwear on their websites promoting the “business comfort” macrotrend.
The time of suits, ties, heels and A-line dresses is taking a pause, at least for now. So, what exactly is trending in the workforce? You may notice a combination of extremes. The perfect example is the use of outfitting an existing work blazer with a graphic cotton tee, a silk skirt and fashion sneakers. Modern day workwear is now 50 percent professional and 50 percent casual. Below you will find some key workwear staples.
Jersey knit and linen blazers
The fabric used in modern workwear has transitioned to embrace comfort and breathability. Instead of wool, nylon and polyester, more blazers are now cotton blends and linen weaves. Brands like Ann Taylor created their spring pieces to include full linen suits.
Fashion sneakers
These shoes took over the commuter shoe, which originally people wore to go to work then switched over to a more formal shoe. Now people have opted out of the commuter shoe all together and wear the fashion sneaker. The fashion sneaker provides both style and comfort. Some brands that have risen in popularity include Golden Goose, New Balance 327 sneaker and Nike Daybreak Sneaker.
Casual oxfords
These shoes have even been embraced by C-suite executives. Instead of all-leather shoes with a wooden heel, casual oxfords have a leather upper with an athletic sole. Cole Haan is famous for collaborating with brands like Nike to create beautiful work shoes with functional soles.
Elasticity
Both men and women now have options to purchase workwear with elastic waistbands. Companies like Birddog offer men’s chinos with a button and zipper and the relief of extra spandex lining the waist and pant legs. For women, brands like Spanx have similar offerings in their tops and bottoms.
Sundress
When searching for work dresses online, many retailers have begun to include sundresses in their lineup. Sundresses are both appropriate attire yet add an element of fun with different textures and patterns instead of the traditional solid colored, fitted options.
Whether workwear will go back to a more formal style is uncertain, but usually what goes around comes back around. For now, the workforce will enjoy a more casual approach.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
