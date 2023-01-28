Saints Health Bar, which has a rare concept of alcohol available with health-conscious food as well as meal prep options, opened in Bakersfield in November 2021.
Yet Santos Macias thought of the idea while confronting adversity in 2014.
After a bad breakup broke his confidence and left him miserable and depressed, Macias said he didn’t see any hope or future in the culinary arts, much less everyday life.
“I had some bad thoughts, man,” said Macias, who was in Hesperia at the time. “I felt like I didn’t want to do anything.”
He had found some success with Buffalo Wild Wings, but nothing in regard to his dreams of his own restaurant.
Fabian Diaz, a friend of his, asked some simple questions that ultimately resulted in going the meal prep route with a focus on healthy food, Macias said.
Do you know how to cook healthy meals?
Do you realize the need for prepped meals for athletes and everyday people on the go?
Macias began to forget about a romance gone bad. The lack of confidence turned toward: "Hey, I can do that."
The need for meal prep options seemed to be in high demand in January, but chefs like Macias agree that it’s a smart and cost-efficient way to stay healthy at any time of the year.
Diaz suggested naming his business Santos’ Meals, but Macias didn’t think it had a nice ring to it. He thought of his stage name when he spun records at parties and was known as DJ Saint. The Spanish word “santos” translates to “saints” in English.
Saints Meal Prep. That sounds much better, he said.
Macias also added an artistic touch to the “A” in Saints, as the letter instead has two knives crossing with a halo above.
In 2018, after he said he felt stuck managing the Firehouse restaurant in Rosedale, he went on his own with Saints Meal Prep. He used social media and a grassroots-type approach, appearing sort of low key, rather than professional marketing to build his business.
“Meal prep has become huge and super popular, especially because the cost of living has gotten so high,” Macias said. “A lot of people are working two jobs, or they’re working a full-time job and a side hustle. That doesn’t allow for the normal person to cook for themselves or have their meals planned out.”
Macias, who also had worked as an executive chef for Hilton hotels, said his business really took off during the coronavirus pandemic. Saints got to the point that it was actually donating meals weekly to health workers and first responders who had little time to take a break, let alone make their own meals.
Last year, in November, Macias opened Saints Health Bar on the corner of 21st and R streets.
“We didn’t do a huge grand opening,” Macias said. “We kind of just opened the doors very quietly and everything took off from there.”
The restaurant and bar is open Monday through Thursday. They close during the weekend to prepare meals for customers who can have the meals delivered on Sunday or pick them up at Saints.
Throughout the first year, Macias has gained a steady stream of customers for prepped meals and regulars who frequent the bar.
“Over the past year, it’s been getting busier,” Macias said. “More people are finding out that we’re open on a daily basis.”
Meal prep services and restaurants are expecting an increase in business in the new year when people are concerned about losing weight and bettering their image, Macias said.
Also, not to worry about Macias’ love life. As he pursued his career dreams, he found his dream girl: Lola.
While working at Firehouse, he challenged Lola, then a customer, that she was of drinking age and asked for her ID after she complained that a Cadillac margarita wasn't to her liking.
He quickly discovered that they shared the same birthday, Aug. 29 (but different years). It was a nice icebreaker. They both later fell in love.
Macias found support in Lola, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams. She now helps out at the restaurant, tends the bar and takes orders.
“I let him do the cooking,” she said.
Lola said she has been fascinated by the growth of the business and the friendly customers who continually rave about Macias’ meals and affordable prices.
“They’re like family,” Lola said of the regulars.
