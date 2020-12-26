As we gladly give a most trying year the boot and heartily welcome in 2021, I want to wish you the happiest New Year, and I want to challenge you to make this your healthiest year yet.
This may seem like an impossible request as we find ourselves still in a global pandemic and not yet back to normal. But I believe it is possible, even in times like these. If you've hit a set back, lost sight of your long term goals or have given up on yourself, forgive yourself and make today your day for a change.
Let's take responsibility for who we are and who we want to become. Let's harness the power that we do have by first embracing that we are beings made up of mind, body and spirit. When we decide that no matter what tomorrow holds, we will fight for what we want and not give up, no matter how many times we fail, real change begins.
Taking proper care of ourselves not only strengthens us for the year ahead, but also for those who depend on us. We can offer them our whole selves, great hope and love.
The mind is powerful. The Bible says in Philippians 4:8 to meditate on whatever is true and honest, just, pure, lovely and of good report; if there is anything virtuous and praiseworthy. Every day we choose what we read, watch, listen to and absorb. We are bombarded with hundreds of messages. Practicing meditation stills the mind, making us more aware of our thought patterns, opening us up to choose more positive thoughts.
Our body allows us to do amazing things. Stress, lack of exercise and poor dietary choices are damaging to the body. By eating fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and drinking plenty of water, we better care for our cells and organs. We also gain new energy. Exercise is great for our heart, organs and immune system. Walking and practicing yoga regularly reduces stress levels. Yoga is highly beneficial for all five major systems of the body — digestive, respiratory, cardiovascular, circulatory and muscular systems — taking the body from a stressed state to a balanced state.
Our spirit craves peace, hope and rest. In times like these, it is essential that we hope, especially in seasons of waiting. As a woman of faith, I have found great peace from having daily devotions, where I journal, pray and read the Bible (the good news). When I surrender to God any uncertainties, He is faithful to give me faith and perseverance. Bakersfield has many churches, support groups and ministries that exist to help people find hope and community. Even in social distancing, we are not meant to go through life alone.
I hope and pray that in the year 2021, whatever may be, we live thankful lives and count our blessings. That we choose to be present, show up for ourselves and others, fight for hope and live powerfully and victoriously every single gifted day.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Jessica Jones .
