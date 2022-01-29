Journalist Michael Pollan said, “Food is not just fuel. Food is about family, food is about community, food is about identity. And we nourish all these things when we eat well.”
Butcher Block Quality Meats believes and embraces this statement in its vision.
Butcher Block, established in November, was the dream of three local friends — Bobby Maxwell, Samuel Reyna and Kirk Swiggum — whose "love of family, community, and good food brought together."
The three owners are committed to providing Bakersfield with exceptional customer service. They believe that "many great conversations are had, and friendships built with good food." And this begins at their meat counter. Their butchers don't just offer friendly service and quality cuts of meat, but they also give helpful cooking advice, seeking to build trust, friendship and reliability with their customers.
Owner Bobby Maxwell explains: "The core of Butcher Block Quality Meats is the belief that high-quality meat results in high-quality meals. From casual backyard BBQ to elaborate holiday meals, that is why high-quality meats and consistency are important to our business."
Because Bobby, Kirk and Samuel are local business owners who care about our community, they "operate with an emphasis on supporting other local businesses" such as Pyrenees and Kickin Ash BBQ Sauce, found in their shop.
Butcher Block is more than just a butcher shop. The shop offers much more, including, but not limited to, ready-packed deli-style meats and cheeses, milk and eggs. The shop carries chips and salsa, pasta, many sauces, including hot sauce, specialty condiments, and much more.
If you or someone you love is in the market for a new grill, the shop carries Green Mountain Grills, wood chips and Meat Church Seasonings.
I recommend taking your loved ones and taking your time through the shop so you can browse their products and get to know the butchers. But if you are in a hurry, you can also place your order online and pick it up in the shop.
I was impressed with their customer service and the product selection. But it was when my family cooked up the carne asada for New Year's Eve that I became convinced that we would become regulars in the shop.
If you are looking to put together a great gift, I recommend checking out the shop. They offer gift cards for purchase. And they have the items you need for designing great gift baskets.
This year, the shop plans to offer barbecue classes, great for barbecue enthusiasts and beginners. Learn tips and techniques from those "whose love of community is equal only to their love of food — meat to be exact."
To stay connected with Butcher Block Quality Meats, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram. To find out more about these guys and their shop, check out their website at butcherblockqualitymeats.com or call them at 661-829-6628. However, I recommend checking out the shop in person, located at 10618 Hageman Road, Suite A-1 (Hageman and Verdugo).
