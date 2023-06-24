My husband bought us a Peloton right before COVID. Over the last three years, I have completed 967 workouts. I am incredibly thankful to have this bike in my room, ready to use whenever I can squeeze it in.
But lately, I've realized how much I crave being outdoors, in nature. So I have temporarily traded my spin shoes for walking shoes and hit the walking trails in town.
I've tried to make healthy eating and exercise a part of daily life. I have even started mowing our lawns again barefoot with a push mower, getting in more outdoor nature time and grounding.
I love the smell of fresh-cut grass as I mow. It is satisfying.
I recently researched the effects of specific workouts, particularly for the female body. I learned that long, hard workouts on the bike, often five times a week, were overdoing it, stressing my body, and messing with my hormones.
So I dug deeper and relearned that walking is still one of the best ways to care for ourselves. Did you know that walking clears away the mental cobwebs? Walking helps us to be more creative. And walking reduces stress as we take deeper breaths from the diaphragm.
Walking improves heart health, improves balance, and decreases blood pressure and blood sugar. Walking increases our metabolisms, improves our mental focus, and enhances our mood.
I put this information to good use and took to the Truxtun bike path to see how I felt after a long walk. And instantly, I felt so happy and relaxed. I could hear the birds singing, there was a breeze, and I breathed in eucalyptus as I enjoyed the sights of water, trees and birds nearby. I went for an hour's walk and walked almost four miles. It was euphoric.
I realized I enjoyed exercising again because it included all the senses with the experience of nature. It was gentle on my body, peaceful for my mind, and soothing for my soul. I felt more grateful.
Now I make walking a daily event. Sometimes, it's just a 20-minute walk after dinner with the dog. And that's OK because 20 minutes is all it takes to get all those benefits.
Recently, on my nature walks, I have enjoyed seeing bunnies, roadrunners, woodpeckers and Great White egrets. It has led me to bird identification. If you also want to enjoy nature, I recommend two nature exploring apps on my phone, "All Trails" and "Merlin Bird ID."
It is not news that exercise benefits the body, but with so many types of workout regimes available, it can often feel overwhelming. Sometimes we overcomplicate things to the point of inactivity.
Bakersfield can often feel like the noisy big city it is. It can get to us at times. When we take the trails, it gives us a break from all that. The Park at River Walk, Panorama Vista Preserve, Kern River Preserve, Truxtun Lake and Wind Wolves Preserve are sometimes just the escape we need.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
