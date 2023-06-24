IMG-1885.jpg

A serene view of Truxtun Lake.

 Photo by Jessica Jones

My husband bought us a Peloton right before COVID. Over the last three years, I have completed 967 workouts. I am incredibly thankful to have this bike in my room, ready to use whenever I can squeeze it in.

But lately, I've realized how much I crave being outdoors, in nature. So I have temporarily traded my spin shoes for walking shoes and hit the walking trails in town.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.