I remember my third-grade teacher asking us in her class to stand up and tell her what we wanted to be when we grew up. I personally had no idea, and when it came to me, I copied one of the other girls and said "a mommy." The truth is, I didn't actually dream of being a mommy or anything else.
I was happy being a kid, playing on the playground, in the backyard, and on my soccer team.
Today, like many of you, my life isn't full of playing, but work. And as I head into my 40s, finishing the job of home-schooling my two teens, I dream about what I want to be when I grow up.
I don't have the answers to that yet, but I do know I want to live it with unbridled gratitude. Psalm 9:1 says, "I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds."
I think it is easy to be thankful when times are good. But when trials come, especially the long, hard ones, it takes determination and daily discipline to practice thankfulness.
When times are tough, it's easy to think about and focus on the hard stuff, people, and who or what isn't living up to our expectations. While this is natural, it's not helpful because we cannot see and experience the many blessings God has lavishly given us.
As I am getting on in life, I see value in working toward living with contentment and gratitude. In my own practice, starting my day by reading God's word and acknowledging God's goodness in written prayer tends to cultivate more thankfulness and joy.
If I miss a morning, my whole outlook begins to shift. Many of today's leading industries financially benefit if we live a life of comparison, competition, insecurity and discontentment. It's easy to buy into this, but it isn't beneficial or blessed. Nothing beautiful or fruitful can grow from that place.
Gratitude means: "the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness."
Practicing thankfulness also allows us to recognize that we have enough, replacing inward frustration with peace and patience.
Putting faith in God and trusting His ability to provide frees us of the burden of what we think we ought to have or be and allows us to freely accept the work He has for us and opportunities He sends our way.
Today, we accept the idea that we must constantly pursue more. We have gone from working to live, to working nonstop. We sacrifice restfulness, peace and the opportunity to celebrate our creator's love.
I love the wisdom and reminder here in Ecclesiastes 2:24-25, putting things back into perspective: "There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and find enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God, for apart from Him, who can eat or who can find enjoyment?"
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
