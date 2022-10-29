I remember my third-grade teacher asking us in her class to stand up and tell her what we wanted to be when we grew up. I personally had no idea, and when it came to me, I copied one of the other girls and said "a mommy." The truth is, I didn't actually dream of being a mommy or anything else.

I was happy being a kid, playing on the playground, in the backyard, and on my soccer team.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.