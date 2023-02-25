Kern County is widely known for its oil and agriculture. Farmers, ranchers and agriculturists know well the mindset and work ethic that must accompany them throughout their life.
Having the right mindset allows them to persist in their work through unpredictable weather conditions, long periods of drought, pests, illnesses that kill off whole herds, fluctuating expenses, profits, etc.
I can imagine it takes a special kind of grit, love for the work and patience to make a living and raise a family this way.
You don't have to farm or ranch to understand hard work. Most of us have work, callings and family life that is often "exhausting labor."
To toil means to "work extremely hard or incessantly."
A life of toil means to live a life of "exhausting labor." We often think we deserve to live a life of ease like we are owed it at some point.
I enjoy a glass or two of red wine a week. I slowly sip through layers of flavor and enjoy. I recently learned that it takes about three years to get a new grapevine to its first harvest. The first vintage might not get bottled for enjoyment for another two years.
Love, patience and persistence go into making wine, like most things we enjoy. Yet I often care more about the taste than what went into making it.
Two years after planting my camellia bush, I finally got my first bloom, as pictured here. Recently, as I washed dishes, I peered out of my kitchen window and noticed a bud appearing on my previously barren bush.
I had given up on having colorful blooms, although the bush was green and growing tall and filling out. I lost interest in it and even considered removing it for something that would bloom and look more beautiful.
Sun, good soil, water, oxygen and time allowed my plant to flourish.
It will stay now because it is bright and beautiful and makes doing dishes more enjoyable. This first flower means more to me because it took so long to get here.
I have greatly benefited from the invaluable example of those who go before me and toil well.
They expect to work, exercise patience and accept their life of responsibility. They get that we are meant and made to work and work hard.
Working hard doesn't mean overworking. It also doesn't mean we need to make work and money more important than the other parts of life.
Whether it is the bloom on the plant, fruit from the vine, a bottle of wine or raising livestock, good things take hard work, care and time.
I wonder how enjoyable our lives would be if we stopped complaining about work or hard things and continued in our efforts.
When we learn to toil in faith, how thankful we can become for the ability to labor, and how much sweeter is the taste of the fruit of our reward?
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.