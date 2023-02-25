20230225-bl-loveandlife-1

Two years after planting my camellia bush, I finally got my first bloom. Recently, as I washed dishes, I peered out of my kitchen window and noticed a bud appearing on my previously barren bush.

 Photo by Jessica Jones

Kern County is widely known for its oil and agriculture. Farmers, ranchers and agriculturists know well the mindset and work ethic that must accompany them throughout their life.

Having the right mindset allows them to persist in their work through unpredictable weather conditions, long periods of drought, pests, illnesses that kill off whole herds, fluctuating expenses, profits, etc.

