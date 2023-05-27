20230505_jones_senior_1LJ00265_0004.jpg

Daughter Faith Jones celebrates graduation in a senior photo.

 Luke Jones of Luke Jones Photography

I have to give a special shoutout to the graduating class of 2023. Not only is my daughter graduating from high school this year, but so are countless others all over Bakersfield.

I hope you and your families savor what you have just accomplished. You didn't just finish high school or college. You also made it through a pandemic to do so.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.

