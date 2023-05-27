I have to give a special shoutout to the graduating class of 2023. Not only is my daughter graduating from high school this year, but so are countless others all over Bakersfield.
I hope you and your families savor what you have just accomplished. You didn't just finish high school or college. You also made it through a pandemic to do so.
We very quickly and rightly wanted to put that behind us and get on with our lives. But as you receive your diploma, maybe it's worth remembering that you had an extra set of obstacles to get through, and you did it.
This resiliency will prove very useful later in your life.
I see the dreaded look on some high school seniors' faces when asked what they plan to do next because some of you still don't know.
Did you know it's OK not to know? Furthermore, you don't have to hang your head in shame. Get good at answering that question with confidence because there will be many times in your life you will have to give that same answer.
And please don't be less thankful for and celebratory of your accomplishments because you do not know.
As a mom to a graduating senior who doesn't want to do more school and doesn't know what's next, we are very proud of her. And we are more excited for her because she doesn't yet know.
Don't fall into the trap of comparison. It would serve you well to look at the endless possibilities ahead of you with as much excitement as others who have their plans.
I hope it is a consolation when I admit that I have never met an adult who can say that life turned out or stayed how they planned or imagined. And we cannot pretend that we have not also had to wait in uncertainty.
Did you know most older folks love to pass on wisdom that will save you time, money and frustration?
Treating each day as a gift, holding your plans loosely, and accepting when things happen outside your control will do you well. It leaves you open.
Adulting will require taking steps of faith and learning patience. And priceless is learning the art of balancing contentment while working honestly, consistently and with thankfulness; in time, it yields fruit.
If you don't have "what's next" figured out, take the extra time this summer to develop new skills, gifts, talents and abilities.
Bakersfield is bursting with opportunities like internships. We also have a lot of local businesses run by families who might be willing to teach you a thing or two.
I will leave you with my daughter's favorite verse. I hope it is as helpful to you as it has been for us. "For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." Jeremiah 29:11
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
