Today's mom has just made it through a pandemic and is most likely ready for a long-overdue vacation to recover from the roller-coaster ride she just got off.
She is either back at work, working from home or running her own business. In addition to overseeing the household duties, children and multiple family activities, she is possibly even the kids' educator, all while trying her hardest to make sure she doesn't board the crazy train.
She has grocery orders, running lists, deadlines to meet, chores, projects and goals to tackle, email to check, social media accounts to run and kid drama to sort out all before dinner reaches her table.
She spends her days caring for and serving her family. She is up early and into bed late. She also maintains her health, which allows her to continue to run at maximum capacity.
She steps up because it all must get done. It's a juggling act. Her planner and reminder app keep her on track so she won't miss anything.
While saying no to some of it always sounds appealing, there are over two years to make up for and new opportunities knocking at her door.
She is raising the next generation of Americans in unsettling times, so she feels a bit of pressure.
She is vigilant for indoctrination and brainwashing coming from the most unlikely of sources, sources she used to be able to trust.
She cares deeply for and is taking a stand for her children's spiritual, physical, mental and emotional well-being because harm creeps in from every side these days. She is protecting her kids from online predators and toxic characters that seek to manipulate, use and destroy her children.
She is raising children who are tomorrow's families, workforce, and voters. She is trying to instill good values, like honesty and a good work ethic, in a time and a culture that glorifies the pursuit of money, things and self-centered living at any cost.
She tries to model to her young onlookers that contrary to the norm, choosing to be responsible and accountable, thoughtful, compassionate and caring while serving others is a more satisfying way to live.
The modern-day mom is trying to live in the moment, finding the wonder in it all, while also making plans for opportunities to better her kids' tomorrow. She knows that the days are long but the years are short, so she tries to enjoy their days and squeeze the most out of them, even if that means taking it slow.
Her children challenge her thinking, her morals, her character, her convictions and her resolve. They expose her shortcomings and shine a light on her capabilities, teaching her more about herself than she could have ever imagined.
At times her kids misunderstand her, exhaust her and push her. But they refine and shape her, changing her into a warrior who endlessly fights for her kids. She fights for their freedoms, their dreams and their future.
