I recognize that behind the Instagram pictures of our beautiful families is the reality of day-to-day life with the ones we love and care about deeply. Within our homes resides a unique cluster of personalities, gifts, talents, challenges, goals, dreams and desires.

Taking care of and making our family members feel valued, supported and loved is a balancing act we can sometimes struggle to do well.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.

