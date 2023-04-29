I recognize that behind the Instagram pictures of our beautiful families is the reality of day-to-day life with the ones we love and care about deeply. Within our homes resides a unique cluster of personalities, gifts, talents, challenges, goals, dreams and desires.
Taking care of and making our family members feel valued, supported and loved is a balancing act we can sometimes struggle to do well.
Loving our families well means consistently giving, doing, investing, modeling and sacrificing our most valuable resources, like time, for their benefit and advancement.
Most of us who desire to pour into our families struggle because the cost of living has made it more difficult for us to have downtime and togetherness like we used to.
Raising families, managing our homes, hobbies and other responsibilities, we are constantly going in different directions. Many in our family work full-time jobs while building businesses or pursuing different careers.
Making ends meet or working enough to have a little left over for rest and enjoyment is the sweet spot. And, there is nothing like the family gathering or holiday that puts it all into balance again.
When our large Scottish/German family gets together for holidays and family gatherings, it is fun, loud and exciting. The women pour drinks and pour into one another while listening, encouraging and relating. And the result equals endurance and fortitude, and friendship.
Our family loves to cook and eat yummy food, drink good wine and make cocktails. The guys drink quality whiskey, check on the women and smoke good cigars while they debate, laugh and plan poker nights. We even sometimes end the evening singing karaoke.
None of us have the same home life. We all have different family dynamics. But we are family, and that means something to us. We love each other through it all, try to spend time building our relationships and always want the best for one another.
As we age, we recognize that we are blessed to have a family that gets along and genuinely enjoys each other. We love spending time together so much that we don't want the party to end.
We haven't always had easy seasons, and we haven't always known how to handle things perfectly. But we have made conscious decisions to be together, love each other, and have fun together.
We don't hold space for grudges or jealousy for one another. And we are happy to encourage and promote each other's successes. We have each other's back in every area of life. So we look out for one another, protect, encourage and inspire whenever possible.
So I want to give a special shoutout to my family. I recognize what a blessing you are. I know I would not be who I am without you. There are thousands of ways you have enriched my life over the years.
Thank you for your love, support, care, protection, encouragement, hospitality, food and drink, gifts, prayers, guidance, example, inspiration, laughter, and fun!
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.