Homeownership is part of the American dream. And Bakersfield is blessed to have people who are extremely good at making this dream come true.
Because these ladies I'm going to introduce you to are passionate about what they do, buying and or selling a home is an enjoyable experience from start to finish. They are patient, kind, hardworking, timely and professional.
Valerie Driesen, Realtor at Miramar International, Jeff Jackson & Associates, "loves helping people realize their hopes and dreams for their families and making that a reality."
With determination and steadfastness, Driesen won't quit. Her perseverance, knowledge, and bright spirit make looking for the right house exciting and fun.
Although the last couple of years have brought changes to the housing market, Driesen has stayed sharp by "taking classes and seeking advice from other professionals in the field," allowing her to find creative solutions for her clients with low inventory.
Driesen's real estate business came along when her kids were at an age where they could be more independent, giving her a new purpose and challenge.
She states that this business "requires a lot of weekend management and a somewhat unpredictable schedule, but I have a VERY supportive husband who is my biggest cheerleader!"
Her advice to anyone looking to get into this business is "not to be afraid of change and if you have the desire in your heart, follow it! Also, being patient in the real estate business is essential as you build clientele, and marketing yourself is key."
Tisha Borda of Borda Mortgage Associates has made financing and refinancing our home a smooth and seamless transition. Her business philosophy "is to do what is best for her client in the long term."
And she does! Her encouragement to exercise patience has saved us from making costly financial mistakes. To which we are very grateful.
Borda loves deciding how to operate her company. She finds it "very rewarding to work hard at something and find success with it. It brings a feeling of satisfaction that you can’t get working for someone else."
Borda has learned to set boundaries in her business. She takes mornings for herself before answering emails and calls and unplugs at night. She also sets realistic expectations for her clients.
To stay current with ever-changing market conditions and loan guidelines, she reads industry news. She also subscribes to services where she learns from experts in her field.
Borda says: "Starting your own business is a leap of faith in yourself and comes with risks. The best advice I can give is to become an expert in whatever you are pursuing before you start the business. Take the important steps to learn from other experts first."
These two ladies have made a lasting impact on our lives. They are not just our Realtor and mortgage broker, but are two Bakersfield businesswomen we recommend, respect and trust.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
