California finally opens up this month, just in time for summer, and I don't know about you, but our household is very excited, especially our teens. I think our family is more excited about this summer than any other because, like most things, we didn't know what we had until it was gone.
As we imagine all that summer can hold, I have made my "Summer Fun" list, so I thought I would share a few ideas with you. Our list includes activities and ideas for family time, date night out, and even some solo activities if you enjoy your alone time.
The Bakersfield Train Robbers are selling tickets for their summer baseball games, beginning the second week in June. They start at $10 per ticket. And if you buy a 10-pack of tickets, you get an even better deal.
Who can forget about our local museums, art galleries, symphony, concerts, ice cream shops, roller rinks and more? City pools and spray parks are opening on time this year. Movie theaters are open and offer summer movies for kids at great prices.
The kids and I enjoy going to the library often during the summer. Our local libraries usually have a summer reading program for kids. All they have to do is sign up, read, log their hours, and they'll get a bag of goodies that often includes local coupons for more free goodies.
And who doesn't love summertime food? Try having picnics with friends at local parks. But instead of lunchtime picnics, because of the heat, have a picnic brunch. Sugar Twist Bakery has a variety of brunch treats.
Need to get out of the heat? Take a day trip to the Aquarium of The Pacific, the Santa Barbara Zoo, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. They are open to the public and would make a great family outing or date. Just make your reservations online ahead of time to ensure entry.
California has so many beautiful and fun beaches. Avila Beach offers hiking near the ocean, Avila Barn for the kiddos, Central Coast Aquarium, and the beach nearby. Morro Bay has a natural history museum. You can take a relaxing kayak adventure around the bay and afterward go to The Shell Shop.
The Park at River Walk offers a place for the kids to fish and play. Bakersfield also has multiple lakes to choose from for fishing, swimming, water skiing, and tubing like Ming Lake, Buena Vista Lake, Lake Truxtun and Hart Park Lake. California Living Museum is just a short drive. Surrounding hiking trails near the bluffs make a great early morning adventure, especially if you need an hour or two for yourself to recharge.
Yes, we will have many opportunities to get out, have fun, and explore, so it's also a good idea to rest and take advantage of the long days. I know our family will take time to enjoy new books, lay around the house and pool. For more ideas, check out my blog, breakfastatjessica's.wordpress.com.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of Jessica Jones.
