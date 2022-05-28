For the Christian, in whatever we do, we have or should have two main goals: to love God with everything we are and have and to go out and share the love of God with others. And that means even and especially in our families.
As we are human and sinful, living in a fallen world, we will endure temptations and trials. Every single day of our lives, we will battle our human nature. We will get distracted from our Christian identity and goals, and we will most definitely sin. The only perfect, sinless Christian to live is Christ himself.
We see the world differently. We go to our jobs with the desire and hopes of shining the light of Jesus. We volunteer in our community so that we can bring hope to a dark world. We pursue loving the unlovable, because we know we are sinners and are unlovable.
And we want God's best, His protection, and a life of blessings for the ones we love. Like all families, Christian families feel the fractures of sin, division and dissension.
But the difference is that our goal in our families isn't to make sure everyone is happy with everyone else. We aren't trying to be rich and famous and culturally relevant. We want to have our family members know the peace of God, His healing power, to daily experience His goodness, His mercy, and His love here on earth, and to experience eternal peace with Him in heaven.
Every day, the love of things and self battle for the heart, mind and soul of the Christian and their families. Our families also experience divorce, death, disease, addictions, love of money, selfishness, discontentment and more.
I think we all know from experience, some of the hardest and longest trials in life can often be in one's own family, with people we love the most in the whole world.
I want to encourage anyone out there who is trying to shine the light of Jesus to keep shining it. For those who are Christians, but the allure of the things of the world have distracted you from loving God most and others well, God is a forgiving God. And for those who don't yet know that peace of God, it is available for you.
There are so many great churches and pastors in Bakersfield who will care for you and help you know who God is and that His mercy is waiting for you and your family.
When I remember that family was God's design, it reminds me of His faithfulness, sense of humor and love. And it makes me more thankful and prayerful for my family.
Matthew 5:14 says, "You are light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden." And in verse 16, "In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works, and give glory to your Father who is in heaven."
