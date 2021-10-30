Capt. Jon Wegis
I recently got the opportunity to sit down with Capt. Jon Wegis of the Bakersfield Fire Department to see his station and talk about all things fire, family life and his new and exciting position in the agency's arson division. And I must say, I have a much better understanding of the department, greater respect for the firefighters and personnel, and I am beyond excited to share his inspiring story with all of you.
Wegis is not just a fireman and family man. He is a top-notch guy and a great example of the kind of people that the fire department is made up of. Jon has a lovely, supportive wife of 16 years, Brittany, and four lovely children, two of whom were more recently adopted.
Jon knew as a child he wanted to become a fireman. At 19 he became a seasonal firefighter on the Kern County Fire Department's copter squad. Three years later, he joined the Bakersfield Fire Department.
About six years in, he trained, certified and tested his way to becoming an engineer. Six years after that, he did it all again, but this time to successfully become a captain.
A little over a year ago, he was asked to consider joining the arson division, which he pursued. After training, he was accepted into the division, where he now investigates up to 60 fires per month, processes evidence, forms cases, makes arrests, files charges and regularly appears in court.
When I asked Jon what he enjoys most about being a fireman, he said, "Every day is exciting and different." He also spoke highly of the work, his bosses, co-workers and the department as a whole, expressing that it's "the best job in the world." The department's people help each other cope with the realities of the job, he said, because they are in it together and there for each other.
I was surprised to learn that the department has more than 180 firefighters, 240 sworn personnel in total and 14 stations. He explained that although the fire stations are spread throughout the city, they "regularly meet for multi-station training and large group training." They even have a once-a-year night drill in which the whole department trains together.
In addition to providing emergency medical services, fire suppression and life-safety services around the clock, they also make sure they meticulously check and equip their engines and train two hours per day to make sure they are in top shape mentally and physically to keep up with the demands of the job.
When I asked Jon about what a person must have to be a firefighter, he said, "It takes honesty, integrity and being trustworthy." Firefighters often go into people's homes and comfort them in some of their most difficult times. He then concluded that "being a firefighter means living with integrity on and off of duty." To learn more about the Bakersfield Fire Department, visit www.bakersfieldcity.us.
•••
Retired Deputy Chief Dean Boller
I have the privilege of introducing you to newly retired Chief Deputy Dean Boller of the Kern County Fire Department. He is one of the most humble and caring men I know, a devoted husband to wife Kim, father of two and grandfather.
Dean knew he wanted to become a firefighter after his first ride-along. So, at the age of 29, he decided to pursue his dream and leave the oil fields. At 34, he was hired by the department to begin a career that lasted 24 years.
Throughout his time at the department, he was steadily promoted through the ranks, ultimately rising to chief deputy before retiring. His responsibilities included personnel, information technology, contracts and agreements, fleet services and finance. He was also responsible for adequately preparing stations and personnel with new procedures and proper protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a deputy chief, he supervised seven battalion chiefs, and as chief deputy, he supervised four deputy chiefs. The department serves nine cities, 41 communities and has 47 stations throughout the county.
One of the best parts of Dean's rewarding career was that it opened doors for him to encourage, lead and provide support in a department of more than 500 uniformed firefighters countywide.
Dean's wife of 37 years, Kim Boller, was also involved with the department during his career. She used her time as the president of the Women's Auxiliary Club to encourage the women of the firefighters in their supportive roles to their husbands and boyfriends. Dean's son, Russ Boller, is a firefighter within the department.
When I asked Dean what was his favorite part of the job, he said, "serving and helping others … during stressful and difficult circumstances."
Even on the hardest days, he continued, it was "the best job in the world" and he looked forward to working every one of his shifts.
And when I asked Dean what it takes to be a great firefighter, he explained that "because circumstances on the job can change instantly, you have to be a critical thinker who forms plans quickly." He added, "the job requires physical strength and a lot of teamwork."
He described how department personnel care for one another by staying vigilant on and off calls. With longer assignments, like wildfires that require more than a typical 48-hour shift, they watch out for signs of mental and physical exhaustion in one another.
Since Dean had just recently retired, I asked him how it's going. It seems to suit him. He enjoys spending time with his wife and working in his workshop and on house projects. He has plans to fish, camp and take vacations with the family. For more information on the Kern County Fire Department, you can check out the website at kerncountyfire.org.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of Jessica Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.