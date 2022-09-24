I love Bakersfield in the fall. Temperatures are cooling down, trees are changing color, and we are coming out from hiding. Beautiful weather invites us back to Wind Wolves Preserve, The Park at River Walk, Hart Park, the California Living Museum and the Kern County Museum.
Finally, we adorn our favorite sweaters, beanies, scarves and boots. We jump at opportunities for apple picking, football games and pumpkin carving. We feel "grateful, thankful and blessed."
This time of year is bursting with fun for these reasons and more, but it can be exhausting due to busy schedules, the needs of others and holidays quickly approaching.
We dream of cozy mornings sipping pumpkin-spiced or chai lattes, catching up on some reading, baking fall goodies, home-cooked meals, early evenings and rest!
With each new commitment, we fill up our planners and wonder how we can maintain a spirit of peace and love in times of nonstop, constant going and doing.
Galatians 6:9-10a says: "Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have the opportunity, let us do good to all people."
If you are an introvert and homebody, who loves your downtime, peace and rest, being constantly busy and pouring into others can feel more sacrificial than for those extroverts.
While I don't know what challenging people or trying circumstances you personally face, I do understand hard.
However, we can still choose to be incredibly good to others. And sometimes, pouring out from an almost empty cup can mean more to the recipient.
We live in a me-centered culture, with messages bombarding us with an ethos that the goal of American life is to spend our days trying to make ourselves wealthier, more successful and happier.
We sometimes believe that denying oneself leads only to misery and that putting others first means we will suffer.
Pursuing good in the lives of others does require the sacrifice of time, money, personal wants and goals. It is never the easier path.
Identifying lovely, praise-worthy qualities in others and taking the time to cultivate those qualities can bring new purpose to their life, redirect their life and even possibly effect generational change.
Reaping a harvest doesn't always mean receiving our desired outcome. And in most cases, we will wait longer than we want to see results or change.
Reaping a harvest can even mean we are the ones changing. Blessings like the spiritual fruits of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control become bountiful, where selfishness used to reside, a beautiful side effect of doing good.
We may never see the outcome of our goodness, faithfulness and love for others. There's also the chance that those we try to love and do good to won't accept it.
But have courage because our prayer life is where we hand over our weariness and work. God always faithfully and liberally gifts us with His strength to keep going, loving and doing good!
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
