I love Bakersfield in the fall. Temperatures are cooling down, trees are changing color, and we are coming out from hiding. Beautiful weather invites us back to Wind Wolves Preserve, The Park at River Walk, Hart Park, the California Living Museum and the Kern County Museum.

Finally, we adorn our favorite sweaters, beanies, scarves and boots. We jump at opportunities for apple picking, football games and pumpkin carving. We feel "grateful, thankful and blessed."

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.