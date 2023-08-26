20230826-bl-loveandlife-1

Yoga Culture owner Natalie Green, left, with yoga instructor Dani Wallace.

 Photo by Jessica Jones

For local studio owner Natalie Green, starting Yoga Culture was about creating community. Her dream was to create, "A space that is welcoming, with instructors who are approachable, doing workouts everyone could consistently do that allow them to care for their body without getting injured."

Natalie values her team of yoga instructors and says that both her "male and female instructors are filled with empathy, support, and a passion to connect with you through yoga."

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens.

