For local studio owner Natalie Green, starting Yoga Culture was about creating community. Her dream was to create, "A space that is welcoming, with instructors who are approachable, doing workouts everyone could consistently do that allow them to care for their body without getting injured."
Natalie values her team of yoga instructors and says that both her "male and female instructors are filled with empathy, support, and a passion to connect with you through yoga."
What also makes her team unique is that beyond their yoga and fitness experience, they are professionals within the community.
She states, "We have a nurse, a teacher, a local health educator, an education administrator, a nonprofit owner, a birthing doula, a personal trainer and all our female instructors are also all moms."
One thing Natalie admires about the instructors at Yoga Culture is that "they are on our team with as many obligations that they have. It is truly their heart to serve our community through yoga."
Natalie has been a woman in the Bakersfield business scene for about 14 years. Knowing firsthand what it takes, she encourages other women thinking about starting a business to "get started today ... you can do it. If you have the right focus, intentions, and deep down drive, you can make it happen."
Bakersfield is Natalie's hometown. After moving away for 10 years and returning, she found that "we have CEOs of Fortune 500 companies as well as thriving small local business owners that are all reachable and very involved in our community." She says, "Networking, connecting with people, and finding local leaders for me have all been accessible. Our local business owners truly care about the meaning of community."
On Yoga Culture's app, you can find a variety of classes and times. They currently offer Beginners Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Power Vinyasa Flow, Twerk and Dance Yoga, Joint Mobility, Restorative, Lunch-Time Flow, and Flowing Body Quiet Mind.
Yoga Culture "encourages and welcomes all skill levels and people from different backgrounds. We are excited when you walk through our doors and here to serve so that you always feel better after attending a class. We are a community of supportive instructors, staff and members that share in the mission."
Green states, "We offer a safe and healthy space to connect in a judgment-free zone. Knowing it can be hard trying something new, we try to make everyone comfortable and give room for physical improvement and healing."
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens.
