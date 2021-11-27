It's that special time of year again, time for feasting with loved ones, counting our blessings and spreading joy. And that is exactly what you can expect to find at the sixth annual Merry Christmas Bakersfield.
The folks at The Bridge Bible Church, located at 12225 Stockdale Highway, want to welcome the city to join them for this free fun family event on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. They are also offering a soft opening at 5:45 p.m. for individuals with special needs and their families.
Milan Dinsmore, the coordinator of The Bridge's special needs ministry, says: "Here at The Bridge, we strongly value being able to serve individuals with special needs and their families. Merry Christmas Bakersfield is such a special event. Families in our community can come to our campus, experience the holiday spirit and, also be reminded that God loves them and cares deeply about their situation."
She also emphasizes how "we are aware that large events can be overstimulating for individuals with special needs. That is why we invite these individuals and their families to a 'soft opening' from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. This quieter part of the evening allows us to connect with these families, who may not know about our special needs ministry and our desire to serve them. We want every person in our community to feel loved when they set foot on our campus, and our soft opening is one way we can accomplish that goal."
Kevin Gosselin, pastor of adult and family ministries, says: "This year's attractions include hayrides, guest appearances from superheroes and princesses, train rides, bounce houses, snowball fights, a live sand art show, face painting, along with craft and sensory rooms."
DJ Markey Serda with True Sounds Entertainment will provide the music for the evening, all while families enjoy their hot cocoa, popcorn and cookies from the cookie-decorating station.
Most activities will be held outside, with a few indoor activities as well. Don't forget to wear your holiday gear. The church campus will be beautifully decorated with twinkly lights, and there will be great photo opportunities at every turn.
The Bridge loves to support local businesses, so they are bringing in an array of food trucks from which families can purchase dinner, snacks and treats.
"This year's food trucks include Hunsaker Brothers Carnie Kettle Corn, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Maui Wowi, El Churro Guy, The Teppanyaki Guys, Fuego's and Yvonne Torres' Truck."
Jeff Gowling, lead pastor at The Bridge, welcomes the community by expressing, "Our heartbeat as a church is to serve our community. Christmas is about the birth of our Savior, Jesus. And we want to celebrate that and share the love of Jesus with our Bakersfield neighbors by hosting this free event for the whole family."
To learn more about the event, check out the event website at merrychristmasbakersfield.com. To learn more about The Bridge Bible Church, you can view its website at thebridgebiblechurch.com.
