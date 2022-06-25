How many adults wish we could go back to a simpler time when we could spend our days out in nature on adventure? Some of my favorite childhood memories still include family camping trips, beach trips, bike rides, exploring and gardening with my family.
My husband and I had the privilege to live for a year and a half in Shell Beach with our two kids. With ocean access down the street, we spent nearly every day in the sand. There, our kids learned to surf and boogie board. We hiked, played in the tidepools, and collected shells, among other seaside adventures.
When we moved back to Bakersfield, we were thrilled to learn that an outdoor program for kids was about to be born.
Outsiders Adventure Co. "exists to foster an environment where children are free to learn through exploration, hands-on learning, and interest led to wonder."
Years of adventure caused husband-and-wife owners Seth and Callie Johnson to "realize that they were not alone in the quest to experience nature, and grow their minds and bodies."
So they began their journey to build a community where they would follow "the lead of childlike wonder" to construct a "holistic, environment-based education."
They opened their outside doors in September 2018 and have watched their community of lifestyle learners grow steadily. They currently offer fellow adventurers an outside two-day-a-week option and a summer indoor two-day-a-week option.
Outsiders Adventure Co. has designed a unique curriculum using unit studies that combine language arts, world geography, science, history and nature studies, thoughtfully designed for the whole family. This year's theme is "Into the Wild."
At Outsiders, the Johnsons, "together with guides and staff," come together at the end of each year to improve upon their already impressive program, keeping it "unique and wild."
On their 9-acre property, you will find a garden, chicken coop, sheep, goats and a llama. There are 22 classrooms without walls, gaga ball pits, water games, play structures and an obstacle course.
They are excited to be making improvements to their volleyball, basketball and whiffle ball courts, BMX track and motorcycle loop.
Seth Johnson states that "the best gift we have is the 25 staff members all completely determined to make education and learning a way of life." And to "foster a community where everyone is welcome, and learning is organic, who put an entire buffet before our students and their families to learn and grow."
In addition to their outside program, Outsiders is excited to offer their new Outsiders Inside Edition, located at Grace Baptist Church in northwest Bakersfield, held weekly on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will "still have all of the magic of our Outsiders as we know it, with an added emphasis on some of the core subjects."
Because my two teens love every day at Outsiders, I can personally recommend it. If your transitional kindergartner through 12th-grader could use a community of adventurers, nature lovers and lifelong learners, please check out outsidersadventure.com to learn more about this special place.
