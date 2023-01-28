If Bakersfield is your hometown, you were born and raised here, your family lives here, or you are a transplant who has been here for a while, you can't help but feel a sense of protectiveness for this city.
We moved away when our kids were in elementary school to a little beach town, many of you know, called Shell Beach, located between Pismo and Avila.
We loved many things about living in this adorable tourist stop, and we took that year and a half to enjoy all that the Central Coast has to offer.
Yet, with all its beauty and clean air, no matter how hard we tried, it wasn't Bakersfield.
Moving back was a tough adjustment due to the heat. We just weren't used to it anymore. But as crazy as it sounds, we missed this place and began enjoying living here with our family again.
I will never regret moving away because in that experience and during that time, we finally understood that there is something special about this place and the residents who work and live here.
After we returned, I decided to make Bakersfield our kids' home-school history lesson for the school year. There is something about diving deep into one's city's origins that can make you feel a stronger connection, protection and affection for this place. I recommend it to all locals.
Many know that Bakersfield, known as Kern Island, was swampland when Col. Thomas Baker and his wife settled here with their young children in 1863. But some may not know that he had to work tirelessly through some personal failures and with resolve and commitment for over 10 years, to make this place a fertile valley. It paid off.
Baker and his wife also used the gift of hospitality to entice friends and other prominent leaders to join them in the valley.
Col. Baker had a caring and generous heart. He gifted land to new fellow settlers, used personal profits to feed the hungry and housed the homeless. He had a real heart for the people of his new homeland.
I don't think even he could have imagined a city this large. We have growing city issues like traffic, homelessness and crime. But we, like Baker, can and should do our part to ensure its progress.
It is far easier to complain about the things we don't like than to get informed and involved and be a resident of action and generosity.
We all have the opportunity to do good in this city, starting in our own families, on our streets looking out for our neighborhoods.
Most of us want our city to be beautiful and safe and to keep its family-friendly hometown feel no matter how big it gets. But we have to work together to make it happen.
Our example can be a lasting, generational legacy, modeling to our kids how to use our time and resources to ensure Bakersfield's progress, just as Baker did.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.