"Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil, does not rejoice in iniquity but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails." — 1 Corinthians 13:4-8
This passage is often read aloud at weddings, and I can see why. One of my favorite parts about attending weddings, besides dinner, dancing and romance, is the reminder to love better. For singles, this passage serves to encourage them to prepare as they wait for love.
Who doesn't love love? As much I enjoy seeing and reading about love because I am a romantic at heart, I have also witnessed and experienced hindrances to love. Some of them are unforgiveness, envy, jealousy and pride. It appears that along the way, in the nitty-gritty of life, pain, lost love, rejection, abandonment and unmet expectations wear us down. If we are not vigilant, the root of bitterness can permanently reside, hindering our ability to give and receive love.
I believe that the words in this passage call us into action, contrary to the popular belief that love is only a feeling. Let's look at "love suffers long and is kind," for example. How many of us out there, when our loved ones are making painful choices that affect everyone, or they say hurtful things to us and others, naturally feel like being kind?
I have found this particular part of the passage to be challenging in those moments. Typically, when we experience that kind of treatment, walls go up, and we get right to work defending ourselves. However, with a couple of deep breaths, a flair prayer for help and self-control, it is possible to give genuine kindness back. Do this enough times, and a new habit emerges, conquering the temptation to be unloving in response.
The first verses of 1 Corinthians chapter 13 highlight how having all knowledge, giving all our goods to the poor and having faith that can move mountains, is nothing if done without love. Then, in verse 13, we see that out of faith, hope and love, "the greatest of these is love."
Have you ever met someone who's whole life radiates real love? I know I have. They leave a lasting impression. It's tempting to think that these people have had an easy life. But if you get to know them, they have endured their share of heartache and loss. Some have even gone through life-altering tragedies. They can still love and be loved because they have determined to let absolutely nothing keep them from having a life overflowing with love.
A well-lived and vibrant life will also endure occasional hurts, pain and heartache that often accompanies relationships. But when we focus our eyes on real love and never give up, we receive the promise that love shall not fail.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Jessica Jones. Follow her blog at breakfastatjessicas.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.