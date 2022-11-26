’Tis the season to make life as we know it like a holiday Hallmark movie. We excitedly decorate our homes and selves with the best, brightest and sparkliest statement pieces, buy and wrap our gifts, and enjoy our favorite holiday tunes and movies while indulging in our favorite seasonal treats.
We gladly choose Bakersfield during the holidays because most of our loved ones live here. It is so fun during this time of year to be merry and bright with our multiple sides of our family. We absolutely love it and wouldn't have it any other way. They know how to make the holidays so special.
I begin my Christmas shopping in July due to the amount of December family birthdays we have, allowing me to slow down and enjoy the holidays.
Yet, no matter how prepared I feel, like all other families during the holidays, we need to make our way through the layers of expectations.
So, to prevent us from turning into the Grinch, I want to pass on a few things I've learned. I hope that this helps you to enjoy your holidays that much more.
Let go of your unreasonable expectations. Editing your calendar and "to-do" list allows you to prioritize what matters most to you and your family.
We can all use more grace this time of year, as the holidays can be extra hard for some of our loved ones.
While being the ultimate bundle of joy is a worthy goal for some of us, we are not superhuman. We have limitations and need to set healthy boundaries that allow time for rest and downtime.
We may not accomplish everything on our holiday fun list, but there is always next year. It isn't always worth being stressed and getting sick as our loved ones prefer us healthy and relaxed anyways.
Being present with our loved ones is one of the greatest gifts we can give. Too many holiday commitments can make being in the moment a real challenge, but it's worth the effort.
We shouldn't forget to make time for personal hobbies, or resentment could creep in.
Things like making lists, planning your holiday outfits, wrapping gifts all in one weekend and meal prepping can save hours of chores in the long run, leaving more time for fun!
Make time for the things that take away our stress. Daily workouts, good nutrition and routine can go a long way when a lot more is being asked of us. I don't sacrifice this during the holidays. It gives me a sense of routine and balance at a very unbalanced time of year.
Sometimes, less is more. When we let go of our wishes and ideas of the "perfect holiday season," we are freed up to go with the flow.
Lastly, don't forget that loved ones are a gift from God, so love your people well. Hold them tight, kiss them, smack their booty, eat, drink and be merry!
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
