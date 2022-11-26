’Tis the season to make life as we know it like a holiday Hallmark movie. We excitedly decorate our homes and selves with the best, brightest and sparkliest statement pieces, buy and wrap our gifts, and enjoy our favorite holiday tunes and movies while indulging in our favorite seasonal treats.

We gladly choose Bakersfield during the holidays because most of our loved ones live here. It is so fun during this time of year to be merry and bright with our multiple sides of our family. We absolutely love it and wouldn't have it any other way. They know how to make the holidays so special.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.