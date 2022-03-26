This past January, for my husband's birthday, the kids and I went to Kern County Animal Services' Fruitvale Avenue shelter to pick out the newest member of our family. While we wished we could have saved many more dogs waiting for their forever homes, we are so thankful we could adopt ours.
His name is Jedi Jones. He is a German shepherd mix. He is our handsome fur fellow, he loves his walks and now gives kisses on command.
Yesterday, I found him in our fireplace. Thankfully it wasn't on. And after a week of trying to taste my coffee, he finally succeeded by sneaking onto the coffee table while I was cooking dinner and began to drink my then cold cup of joe.
I was the one dragging my heels on getting a puppy. Although we are home enough as a family to share the responsibility to give a puppy the time and attention required, I knew it would be such a huge commitment.
We love having Jedi in our family. And while training and exercising him do take a lot of time and requires routine and consistency, it is so worth it. Every day, we make progress and see the blessing he is to us.
Not only is he loyal and eager to learn new tricks, for treats of course, but he has also succeeded in making us morning people. We also now reach our 10,000 daily step goal.
He is always making us laugh, like when he purposely whacks himself in the face with his tug toy, tries to move his huge bone from room to room, and uses his beef stick to play fetch with himself.
One of his favorite spots in the house is lying on the kitchen rug. He's trained me to step around him to wash dishes and cook. He is a total foodie, and waits patiently to try raw cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli.
One of his favorite treats, other than the goodies he gets in his monthly BarkBox, is to eat our wooden landscape bark. So to keep our pup's digestive tract free of splinters, I have spent the last three Saturdays removing all the bark from our backyard flower beds ... just for him.
Because we school at home and are always around, we use his crate to give him the naps he needs. Crate training has helped tremendously with his initial separation anxiety. Spending a few weeks in the shelter did a number on him in a few areas, so he does require a bit more patience.
Having researched German shepherds, we also expected to have to put a lot of time into trying to train him physically and mentally, as he is a working dog breed. He doesn't take days off, that's for sure. Come rain or shine, he needs his walks.
They say that having a dog can add years to your life. I believe it. He is so much fun, loves us so much and adds joy to our home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.