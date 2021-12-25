With holiday parties behind us, many of us are feeling the lingering side effects of all that fun. Our jeans now fit too snug, and we cower away from our bathroom scale. We are hitting our snooze a few too many times, and find ourselves reaching for a few extra cups of coffee to get through the day.
I sought the advice of local expert Tim Gojich, owner and operator of Fit for Life Gym. After checking out his website and getting to know more about the man behind the gym, it's obvious that he's created something unique at his 19th Street location in downtown Bakersfield.
Tim credits his success with the time he spent in the military, as well as his "passion for helping people get better." His many five-star reviewers give credit to that drive and authenticity, the trainer's attention to detail, and the welcoming atmosphere.
Tim said that although his gym was shut down due to COVID-19, making 2021 a tough year, it got him "back to his roots." He took his boot camps outside to Beach Park, growing from a group of 10 people to 150 in just six months, "bringing him back to his passion as a trainer, boot camp instructor."
They carefully and slowly moved boot camps fully back inside his gym, cleaning and sanitizing what they touch before switching pods. This system has not only worked well for them, but also has made everyone more comfortable in the process of getting a great workout.
Tim recommends "setting healthy New Year resolutions, January being a great time to reset or start your fitness journey." And that although it can be intimidating to start a gym, he explains, "the trick is to find a gym that not only gives you a safe environment to exercise in, but the gym also has a plan for you to get healthy."
Tim has more than 20 years of experience. And if that isn't enough proof, he has 10 years of experience helping Cal State Bakersfield students with their graduation prerequisites.
"Because losing weight through diet and exercise isn't as easy as some make it out to be," Tim encourages "people to focus on showing up to the gym two to three times per week. Then, eating 'right' will soon follow."
Beginning or resuming your health and fitness journey doesn't have to be overwhelming. Fit for Life Gym offers Get Fit Boot Camps for all levels. If you are just starting out in your fitness journey, Tim recommends the Beginners Boot Camp. If you already work out at home or are coming from another gym, they offer more advanced boot camps.
If you are ready to take your New Year's health and fitness resolutions from a goal to a "big win," as Tim calls it, check out fitforlifegym.com, where you'll find information on upcoming boot camp dates, times and pricing, nutrition information, success stories, reviews and ways to get your health questions answered.
