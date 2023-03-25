The Easter holiday brings with it the excitement of Bakersfield in bloom. Spring flowers boast Easter lilies, daffodils and tulips.
Like the Easter Sundays of my childhood, we start our Sunday morning by celebrating with our church family, then we gather with our extended family to feast and watch the kids hide and seek Easter eggs.
I love taking a jog down memory lane. I remember my mom taking my brother and me to Kmart or J.C. Penney to purchase our Easter outfits. Shopping for Easter always felt like a special occasion.
For me, it was worth the pain and discomfort of going to sleep the night before with a head full of curlers, as my aunt Pam did, shown in their Easter picture from the ’60s.
My favorite childhood Easter memory was when Easter fell on my birthday. I think I was turning 11. My mom, dad and brother surprised me with a bike and a real bunny in my Easter basket. I felt like I was winning the Easter/birthday lottery.
At Grandma's, after Sunday lunch of ham, deviled eggs, Jell-O pistachio salad and homemade potato salad, and hunting for eggs, my brother, cousins and I would sit around counting our quarters, eating ourselves into a sugar coma.
My favorite adult Easter was the first Easter we had with our kids. Because they were 3 and 2, it was so much fun! Helping them collect their Easter eggs and watching their faces light up when they pulled the candy from their plastic eggs was even more fun than egg hunting in my childhood.
Easter these days with family includes lamb sandwiches, Basque marinated salad, homemade potato salad with garlic, deviled eggs with jalapenos, cheesy potatoes, and Caesar salad with charcuterie fixings, wine and plenty of desserts.
Years ago, my sisters and I took a cake-decorating class from our dear friend at church who had made our wedding cakes. She taught us how to make a coffee can Easter Bunny hill cake. It was such a fun class, and the cakes turned out adorable. It might be time to attempt to make this again.
I wanted to check out what Easter was like in the 1960s when my parents were kids. While they don't remember much, they know that they were simple.
The popular Easter treat we know as the Cadbury Creme Egg made its way to shelves in 1963. They were then known as Fry's Creme Eggs and later renamed in 1971.
I also learned about the way they dyed eggs in the 1960s. One ad says, "McCormick-Schilling, Food colors dye Easter eggs perfectly, quickly!" I might try it myself this year.
This year, before Easter, I plan to watch “Steel Magnolias” while I try some new-to-me vintage-inspired Easter recipes and think about Easters of the past. I'll be excited to wear my Easter dress, not wear itchy tights and not sleep with curlers in my hair.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
