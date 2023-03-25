The Easter holiday brings with it the excitement of Bakersfield in bloom. Spring flowers boast Easter lilies, daffodils and tulips.

Like the Easter Sundays of my childhood, we start our Sunday morning by celebrating with our church family, then we gather with our extended family to feast and watch the kids hide and seek Easter eggs.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.