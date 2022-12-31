Glancing back at my childhood, I see a timid girl who wanted to try out for the school color guard, dance team, high school soccer team and drama class.
But before I told my parents of my intentions, maybe out of fear, I would deny what I wanted and dismiss the thought. Only in the last couple of years have I taken my goals and dreams seriously.
I don't consider myself to be brave. I like to know possible outcomes. I make pro and con lists and find comfort in making thought-out, calculated and comfortable plans.
But as raising my kids is drawing to an end, I know it's time for a new dream. And I have found something that I have been in prayer about for some time.
Being a mom, home educator and homemaker for the last 15 years is all I know. Even the side jobs I've had during that time were along those lines. Finding something new has been scary.
A recent conversation with my son about trying to graduate a year early resulted in a remark made out of frustration: "School feels like such a waste of my time."
As I thought about his attitude, I remembered times I felt this way in various seasons. I explained that just because he doesn't yet see the value in something doesn't mean it's a waste.
Sometimes our children are our best teachers, even when they don't mean to be. I needed the lesson that day too.
Take my fitness resolutions for last year. My monthly Peleton report shows me that I only worked out about half as much as I intended.
But look at the total workouts I completed for the entire year, and it's pleasantly surprising. How can that be if I didn't meet my monthly goal?
Well, many of those workouts were when I was not feeling well, exhausted from a long day at work and sore. I also remember nursing a handful of foot injuries as well.
In all, it was one of my most important and impactful years for fitness. Not because I successfully stuck to my goals. But when illness and injury interfered, I kept going and did not give up on myself. And it didn't hurt to have a father-in-law Peleton buddy to encourage me to keep going.
As we embrace 2023, setting out to find our dreams, goals and ambitions, we should pause to celebrate what we accomplished last year.
Writing down our goals and visualizing how it would feel to achieve them are great ways to take them seriously.
We make plans loosely because life rarely turns out the way we envisioned. In time, we learn to accept that some dreams will never come true. Yet, we can still find value in the pursuit.
Reflecting on my life, I am glad many of my dreams did not work out, for God always had much better plans for me than I had for myself.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.