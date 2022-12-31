Glancing back at my childhood, I see a timid girl who wanted to try out for the school color guard, dance team, high school soccer team and drama class.

But before I told my parents of my intentions, maybe out of fear, I would deny what I wanted and dismiss the thought. Only in the last couple of years have I taken my goals and dreams seriously.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.