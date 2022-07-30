If you're a longtime resident of Bakersfield, or it's your hometown, you might care that the now ninth-largest city in California is a safe place to live, work and raise your families. Well, so do the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department.
Did you know that 95 percent of our officers live in Bakersfield or surrounding areas? Because they call this place home, they have those same desires.
The department is hard at work training qualified recruits twice a year at the BPD Academy Training Facility located at 4646 California Ave. They are also raising awareness and strengthening relationships in the community.
Lt. Ryan Kroeker, the chief's adjutant, with the blessing of Police Chief Greg Terry, and the assistance of Sgt. Andrew Tipton, Sgt. Verion Coleman, Detective Randy Petris and Community Relations Specialist Janeth Vega have made it possible to put on their first 10-week BPD Community Academy, in which I was able to participate.
We learned about the vision, proactive approach and goals of the department. We also learned about the daily challenges our city and officers face.
It takes a person of integrity, who also has a servant's heart, and cares deeply about our city to do this job well.
Our 458 sworn personnel and 190 professional staff seek to use compassion, accountability and professionalism to "partner with our community to protect the lives and property of the people they serve."
Kroeker states that as our city faces "homelessness, gang violence, parenting/mentoring, and mental health issues," BPD pursues strong partnerships within the community that are "vital to its success." And "having more organizations to collaborate with is important," he said.
Lt. Kroeker, an officer with 16 years in the department, has worked in the gang unit, FBI gang unit, traffic division, as a detective, was assigned to the SWAT team and worked in homicide before being promoted to sergeant.
As a sergeant, he supervised patrol, the gang unit, the violent criminal apprehension team, internal affairs, was a public information officer, academy coordinator, and internal affairs again, then promoted to lieutenant. As a lieutenant, he was a watch commander and now serves as the chief's adjutant.
Kroeker explains that the Bakersfield Police Department is "continuously assessing how we are doing, where we can get better, and making sure we are using our resources in the best way."
I can personally express that this level of accountability, responsibility and transparency was felt at every community meeting we had. Each concern or question we had was eagerly and patiently answered. We felt genuinely cared for and valued as members of the community.
Kroeker wants to encourage "community members to support their visions by getting involved. That means attending community meetings, joining a future Community Academy, and joining different community groups. Also, be aware of the bills that voters vote on, as many have a significant impact on our community."
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
