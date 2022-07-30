If you're a longtime resident of Bakersfield, or it's your hometown, you might care that the now ninth-largest city in California is a safe place to live, work and raise your families. Well, so do the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Did you know that 95 percent of our officers live in Bakersfield or surrounding areas? Because they call this place home, they have those same desires.

Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.