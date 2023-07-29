I am excited to present to you the youngest member of the Bakersfield Fire Department's Arson Division. He is as handsome as they come. He is sweet, hardworking and intelligent. His name is Duke. He is a purebred American Lab and he turned 1 this past June.

After presenting to the Bakersfield Fire Department's chief staff, Capt. Jon Wegis received approval to fundraise for the K-9. Within a couple of months, due to the generosity of Bryce and Crista Horton, Wegis had the funds to get the 10-week-old puppy and bring him home to Bakersfield to get to work.

