I am excited to present to you the youngest member of the Bakersfield Fire Department's Arson Division. He is as handsome as they come. He is sweet, hardworking and intelligent. His name is Duke. He is a purebred American Lab and he turned 1 this past June.
After presenting to the Bakersfield Fire Department's chief staff, Capt. Jon Wegis received approval to fundraise for the K-9. Within a couple of months, due to the generosity of Bryce and Crista Horton, Wegis had the funds to get the 10-week-old puppy and bring him home to Bakersfield to get to work.
Over the past eight months, Wegis and Duke made multiple trips to CADA, the Canine Accelerant Detection Association. At the ranch, canine teams are trained and tested on detecting up to 12 ignitable liquids, alerting accuracy, open area, building, vehicle and clothing searches, and scent discrimination to receive their certification. Wegis and Duke received that after completing a weeklong intensive training and testing.
Duke is the first arson dog in the Bakersfield and Kern County area in 20 years and is the only arson dog in the county, making Wegis and Duke's role extra vital.
Duke trains with Wegis seven days a week, three times each day. He goes to the office with Jon and is with him 24 hours a day. He lives with Jon and his family, and will continue to be their family dog after Duke retires.
I had the opportunity to watch the hardworking duo in action at the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility, where they train multiple times a week.
After Wegis planted gasoline droplets in various spots throughout the first few floors of the training tower, he then brought Duke in. After assessing each room, Duke quickly found the gasoline in each spot where Wegis planted it. Duke would alert by laying down and staying in that position, after which he would get a handful of food as a reward.
Wegis says that "since May 1, Duke has been used 30 times and of those, 11 were started with an ignitable liquid." He has also found a Molotov cocktail that led to the arrest of an arsonist in east Bakersfield.
After Duke alerts on the scene of a suspected arson, Wegis collects samples that go to a lab in Georgia for testing. Results usually come back within a few days. So far, Duke has a 100% success rate.
Wegis states, "Last year, the Bakersfield Fire Department conducted over 600 fire investigations and arrested 60 arsonists. This year we are on track for similar numbers. We have 30 felony arrests so far."
Along with the dedication of the other 240 faithful men and women of the Bakersfield Fire Department who serve our community, we can be truly thankful that Capt. Wegis, Duke and the entire Arson Division are diligently working every day to identify, capture and arrest Bakersfield-area arsonists.
Jessica Jones is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a wife and a home-schooling mom to two teens. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.