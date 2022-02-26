Dear friends, I want to share the importance of being plugged into a community that cares. Because we all have real-life struggles, trials, losses, and pain, we should not buy into the lie that we can or should go it alone.
Often, our trials make us feel vulnerable, doubtful and unsure. Trying circumstances and pain can pile on, leaving us overwhelmed, anxious, physically, spiritually, relationally, and emotionally drained, not to mention fearful.
We need to realize that it isn't just beneficial for us personally to seek out and accept help, but getting the support we need allows us to be fully present, loving and supportive in the lives of our loved ones.
God has given us the gift of grace, the gift of salvation through Jesus, and the Holy Spirit as our helper. We have access to God in prayer and know who God is in His Word, the Bible. There we learn that trials can strengthen and establish us.
God also gives us another gift, the body of believers. This community, known as the church, shows us the heart of our Heavenly Father. Sundays, we come together as a big group to worship Him and be built up in the faith. But throughout the week, we meet in small groups to surround one another with His love and comfort. In those sweet times, we help each other through the valleys of life.
I asked friends, mentors and Bible study leaders Kathy Chang and Nina Ha to share their thoughts on the importance of a caring community.
Bible Study co-leader Ha, who "does believe community is so necessary," offers this perspective. She believes that "life can be immensely challenging, but it is so much better when you have the safe space of a supportive community." Like the rest of the ladies in our Bible study, she "loves that our group of ladies can bear our souls to each other knowing that they will pick each other and back up one another in prayer."
Having a community that meets you where you are in life, relates to you even though their life looks a little different than yours, cheers you on, prays for you, and sharpens you by reminding you who God is, His truth, and that His plan is way better for us is priceless.
Kathy Chang, a Bible Study leader who also experiences God's faithfulness and comfort, passes on words of encouragement weekly to the ladies in her group. With a quote from John Piper, she offers this nugget to us, "God is most glorified in me when I am most satisfied in Him." Amen!
Whether you have grown up in the church, have come to faith later in life, or are a new believer, Bakersfield is bursting with communities that can encourage and support you. If you aren't already, I hope you will find a community of believers who love God, know His faithfulness, and will support, encourage, challenge, and pray for you.
