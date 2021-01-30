Griselda Cormier, 43, mental health therapist, care coordinator, MSW
What are your hobbies/interests? Camping, traveling, martial arts, hiking, working out.
What does a perfect first date look like? Drinks, casual conversation getting to know one another.
What’s a fun fact about you? I named my oldest son after Zack on "Saved By the Bell."
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I’m not a great cook, but can follow a good recipe.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Everything.
Guilty pleasure? A great glass of wine.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Swing ride over a canyon in Cabo.
Favorite movie? "Braveheart."
Favorite quote? We are what we think.
All that we are arises with our thoughts.
With our thoughts we make the world.
- The Buddha, quoted in the Dhammapada
What’s your ideal Sunday? Brunch with family, friends or both.
How do you like to relax? Going on walks and playing cards with the kiddos.
Turn ons? Bright, friendly, easy going people.
Turn offs? Egotistical, lazy and judgmental individuals.
What’s on your bucket list? Tavel to France, Australia, Italy, Lake Como.
What’s your dream job? Running an agency that is dedicated to helping people in need.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Uricchio’s ravioli is amazing.
My ideal quality in a partner... Intelligent, successful, fun and generous with his time.
After work you can find me… usually home or hanging out with friends.
I’m a great plus-one because… great conversationalist and fun.
I never leave home without… my phone.
What makes a relationship great? Trust, compatibility, communication and honesty.
Who or what are you listening to these days? '90s pop music.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Learning to Zoom and playing golf.
°°°
Matthew Tate, 43, physician assistant in the ER
What are your hobbies/interests? Playing drums with an up and coming band, riding my motorcycle, golfing, spending time with my family.
What does a perfect first date look like? A motorcycle ride to Ventura overlooking the Pacific.
What’s a fun fact about you? I've been to a presidential inauguration.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I used to be able to drive Code 3 in an ambulance and eat at the same time - without spilling a thing. Can't have a stain on the uniform.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Bowling.
Guilty pleasure? Cheeseburger and fries from Root Beer King with a Diet Pepsi and crushed ice.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? I went to NYC for COVID-19 relief in March 2020. Had my bags packed, Will written and was in NYC in less than 48 hours.
Favorite movie? "Jerry Maguire."
Favorite quote? "Help me......help you" — and you thought it was, "Show me the money!"
What’s your ideal Sunday? Anywhere but work.....or Barstow.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Ronald Reagan.
How do you like to relax? Listening to music no matter where I'm at.
Turn ons:? Spontaneity.
Turn offs? People that say, "It is....what it is." I need something original.
What’s on your bucket list? To see the Eastern Caribbean — St. John in particular.
What’s your dream job? Attorney or own my own Urgent Care someday.
What shows do you like rewatching? "Chicago Fire."
Where do you want to travel to? Europe, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Frugatti's - Garlic Chicken Calzone Deluxe - can't forget the Deluxe. We have cardiologists in town to fix the "Deluxe" portion of that calzone after we've had one too many.
My ideal quality in a partner... Keep me on my toes and surprise me from time to time.
After work you can find me… Sleeping.
I’m a great plus-one because… I live for today and appreciate the time we spend together because we are not promised tomorrow.
I never leave home without… My wallet and American Express card.
What makes a relationship great? Heart, hard work and a will to never give up.
Who or what are you listening to these days? The classics: Fleetwood Mac, Huey Lewis & The News, The Police, '90s country.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Staying up-to-date on the CDC website with their guidelines on how to treat 'Rona.
°°°
Terri Trento-Lascone, 61, business owner/mobile pet groomer
What are your hobbies/interests? I love working in my yard. I have dogs, cats, chickens, turtles, birds and a bearded dragon. I do a lot of clean up. I love to go camping, anything that involves water. Lakes, ocean, rivers and streams.
What does a perfect first date look like? A perfect first date, I really wouldn't know, maybe a lunch and a nice drive. I'm not a movie kinda girl, I don't know the last time I stayed awake for a whole movie. I don't feel a dinner date is good for a first date. I wouldn't want to be expected to stay anywhere. Obviously I've never been on a real date.
What’s a fun fact about you? I'm very spontaneous. If I decide I'm thinking about going somewhere, look out I'm on my way.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I don't think I have any real talents other than I love transformations on pets.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? I'm not really competitive, I just want to have a good time.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Had a trip to Hawaii planned by myself, decided the night before I left to bring my granddaughter.
Favorite movie? "Animal House," "Top Gun," "Dirty Dancing," too many to list.
Favorite quote? "It is what it is, one day at a time."
What’s your ideal Sunday? Sunday used to be my travel day. Hit the road for a couple days, usually no crowds, cheaper rooms.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? I would love to meet my life partner.
How do you like to relax? I love to relax laying around doing nothing, but I don't allow myself to do that.
Turn ons? A man that trusts, doesn't smother, respects my space, as well as my life choices.
Turn offs? Liars, someone that tries to control me.
What’s on your bucket list? Showing my grandkids as much as I can, skydiving and a cruise.
What’s your dream job? I am already doing my dream job, I love animals and people who also love pets.
What shows do you like rewatching? I watch "Law and Order: SUV" all the time, I don't know why, I guess because it puts me to sleep.
Where do you want to travel to? I would love to see Italy, Australia and New Zealand.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? I don't have a favorite restaurant, they're all good.
My ideal quality in a partner... My ideal partner is someone who trusts, doesn't lie, accepts me and my family for who we are and supports me through what I go through having mentally challenged adult children. Someone who can handle my love for my dog and the rest of my pets. I want to be with someone who lifts me up and gives me the chance to lift him up. Also, have the love for my grandchildren and not be jealous of them.
After work you can find me… Making dinner, answering messages for my business, then up in bed watching TV.
I’m a great plus-one because… I'm not needy, but I will go with the flow.
I never leave home without… My phone, granddaughter and dog.
What makes a relationship great? A great relationship is honesty, patience and independence.
Who or what are you listening to these days? I watch the morning news then get on with my day. I listen to my heart ❤.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Eating way too much and being lazy. I've decided this is due to loneliness which 2021 is going to change and have a new look on life. I'm going to find new hobbies and actually share with someone.
°°°
Justin Grier, 30, electrician
What are your hobbies/interests? Weight lifting, biking, gardening, traveling and woodwork.
What does a perfect first date look like? Outdoors, conversation, simple.
What’s a fun fact about you? Best handyman you'll meet.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I play drums.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Sports.
Guilty pleasure? Coffee.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Fly across the country to meet someone in person for the first time.
Favorite movie? "300."
Favorite quote? "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."
What’s your ideal Sunday? Light outdoor activity with loved ones.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Jesus.
How do you like to relax? Music.
Turn ons? Godly women.
Turn offs? Disrespect.
What’s on your bucket list? Sky diving.
What’s your dream job? Multi-business owner.
What shows do you like rewatching? "Bible" series.
Where do you want to travel to? Europe.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Any sushi place.
My ideal quality in a partner... integrity.
After work you can find me… at the gym.
I’m a great plus-one because… I'll make you laugh.
I never leave home without… my pocketknife.
What makes a relationship great? Common hobby, chemistry, common morals.
Who or what are you listening to these days? Anything uplifting and positive.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Puzzles, cooking, stock market.
°°°
Jamie Absher, 35, land analyst with E&B Natural Resources
What are your hobbies/interests? I love to travel and experience new cultures both domestically and internationally. I enjoy attending live sporting events and concerts. You can also find me on a golf course in my free time. I am passionate about advocating for the energy industry.
What does a perfect first date look like? I like creativity filled with romance and adventure.
What’s a fun fact about you? I was recently crowned as Ms. Kern County and I am honored to be a positive influence within the community.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? I like to set goals and crush them. I am known as a "Goal Digger."
Guilty pleasure? My guilty pleasure is sneaking off to enjoy an all-day spa day. Another guilty pleasure is listening to hip hop.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? I'm a very spontaneous person so it was hard to choose one thing. I really enjoy a good adrenaline rush and I never waste opportunities.
Favorite quote? "If you get lost, you can always follow your dreams" — NI
What’s your ideal Sunday? An ideal Sunday consists of sports, food and relaxation.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? I would love to meet Nikola Tesla. He is a fascinating person to me and would love to converse with such an interesting mind.
What’s on your bucket list? For fun, I want to visit all 50 states and experience every country in the world. For educational purposes, my goal is to start and finish law school.
What’s your dream job? I love being a "Landman" but I am currently working on a podcast to advocate for the Energy Industry as Ms. Energy Progress so feel free to connect on social media :)
Favorite local restaurant and your order? I have two: Luigi's for its cheese raviolis with pesto and Mauricio's for its popeye enchiladas.
My ideal quality in a partner is... honesty, has a romantic side and has a sense of humor.
I’m a great plus-one because… the only thing in life that I can guarantee is a good time. I love to laugh and I am a great for conversation.
Who or what are you listening to these days? I'm a huge fan of podcasts! I always listen to the Oil & Gas This Week and Elevate with OGGN, The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast and Joe Rogan.
°°°
Chris Mateo, 27, recruiter for staffing agency
What are your hobbies/interests? Watching movies/reading.
What does a perfect first date look like? More of a classic date. Going out for a drink or dinner and a movie and a walk.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Board games.
Guilty pleasure? Being able to do nothing and just lounge around.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? A random trip to Arizona.
Favorite movie? Anything with Meryl Streep.
Favorite quote? "Surrender to the cards you are dealt. It’s from that surrender that you get your power."
What’s your ideal Sunday? Early breakfast and relaxing at a beach or watching movies.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Beyoncé and Edith Piaf.
How do you like to relax? Staying at home.
Turn ons? Independence.
Turn offs? Immaturity.
What’s on your bucket list? A trip to Brazil and Greece.
What’s your dream job? Working PR for Parkwood Entertainment.
What shows do you like rewatching? "30 Rock" and "Parks and Recreation."
Where do you want to travel to? Brazil, Greece, Milan and Spain.
My ideal quality in a partner... independence and a sense of humor.
After work you can find me… As of lately at the gym.
I’m a great plus-one because… I love to dance.
I never leave home without… my AirPods.
What makes a relationship great? When both people understand each other and help each other grow both in all aspects of life.
Who or what are you listening to these days? Shay Lia, Yung Bae and Bad Bunny.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Drawing and painting although I’m not very good at it.
°°°
Jennifer Montes, 30, flight attendant
What are your hobbies/interests? I like to travel, go hiking and be outdoors. I enjoy fitness and anything that involves creativity.
What does a perfect first date look like? A perfect date would be a nice dinner where we both can dress up nicely and enjoy a glass of wine and have a nice conversation.
What’s a fun fact about you? A fun fact about me is I tend to go on last minute trips across the country without anything being planned.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Always trying to win when is comes to arcade games.
Guilty pleasure? Eating mocha ice cream.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? The most spontaneous thing I have done is go to Hong Kong on a Friday and return Monday.
Favorite movie? My favorite movie is "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Favorite quote? “Life is not the amount of breaths you take, it’s the moments that take your breaths away” — "Hitch."
What’s your ideal Sunday? My ideal Sunday is going on a hike followed by brunch with bottomless mimosas.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? I would like to meet Will Smith.
How do you like to relax? My way to relaxing is taking a bath followed with a glass of wine and documentary movie or show.
Turn ons? A turn on for me is someone who can remind me that men are still chivalrous.
Turn offs? Turn offs are someone who is rude to people, who doesn’t care about personal appearance, stinky feet and some one who doesn’t value family.
What’s on your bucket list? My goal is to cross off the seven wonders of the world and all the Disneylands in the world (almost there!)
What’s your dream job? I made my dream job come true and that's being a flight attendant.
What shows do you like rewatching? I can rewatch "Forensic Files."
Where do you want to travel to? My next destination would be Tel aviv, Israel.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Tacos La Villa, you could never go wrong with tacos.
My ideal quality in a partner... someone who is family means everything, who is career driven and ambitious, someone who is smart with their money but not cheap. That they love to do spontaneous things. That they are romantic, funny, respectful and a gentleman.
After work you can find me… at Target buying unnecessary stuff or at home enjoying my time with family or friends since I’m usually gone for days in a row.
I’m a great plus-one because… I like giving people a good time. I can make you laugh and the conversation will never stop.
I never leave home without… my cellphone and hand lotion.
What makes a relationship great? Communication.
Who or what are you listening to these days? I have been listening to Offset and Bad Bunny and Dr. Dre.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Learning to cook and doing my own nails, which saves me money.
°°°
David Kaplan, 30, TV news reporter
What are your hobbies/interests? Traveling, hiking, exploring, photography, skiing, white water river rafting, adventuring, watching basketball, watching movies.
What does a perfect first date look like? Eating outside with a beautiful view, then taking a walk and talking, listening to our favorite jams.
What’s a fun fact about you? I have been to 49 states (all but Oregon).
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I can play acoustic guitar and the cajones.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Any sports related activity.
Guilty pleasure? Cheese, cheese and more cheese!
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Danced in the rain, and in sprinklers on a date.
Favorite movie? "The Princess Bride"
Favorite quote? "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast." — Ephesians 2:8-9
What’s your ideal Sunday? Go to church, have a nice lunch, take a nap, chill...
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Besides Jesus, Abraham Lincoln for a historical figure, Sylvester Stallone for an actor, Kobe Bryant for an athlete.
How do you like to relax? One word, Enya, haha.
Turn ons? Loves Jesus, tan, humble, loyal, sweet, funny, thoughtful, cute, someone who loves family.
Turn offs? Into themselves, not loyal.
What’s on your bucket list? Go to every national park in the U.S.
What’s your dream job? What I am doing :)
What shows do you like rewatching? "The Office" and "Survivor."
Where do you want to travel to? Oregon, Japan, China and Thailand.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Flame and Skewers Mediterranean Restaurant, a lamb wrap!
My ideal quality in a partner...Godly.
After work you can find me…Watching "This is Us" or "Survivor."
I’m a great plus-one because… I've always got a rhyme or a pun! Lol.
I never leave home without…My mask!
What makes a relationship great? Trust, communication.
Who or what are you listening to these days? The Weeknd, "The Mandalorian soundtrack" and Pentatonix.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? More traveling.
°°°
Brooke Oscarson, 26, a master's student for licensed marriage and family counseling degree/secretary for a small business and daycare assistant
What are your hobbies/interests? Bicycling, walking, writing (currently in the middle of publishing a children book), reading, pageants and being with family and friends.
What does a perfect first date look like? Going to dinner usually feels like a good first date. It allows for conversation where we can both get to know each other better.
What’s a fun fact about you? I have been competing in pageants for the past 16 years. I am a previous Miss Bakersfield 2016 and Ms. California International 2019.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I can recite quotes from "Harry Potter."
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Board games. I have game nights with my family and we are all really competitive.
Guilty pleasure? Anything sweet and savory. Chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate covered pretzels.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? I crashed a wedding with my mom. We went to Huntington Beach for a weekend trip. There was a wedding happening by the pier. We decided to go sit and attend the wedding.
Favorite movie? Any "Harry Potter" movies. I didn't read or watch any of the movies until I was in college and now I love them. I do like a good action movie.
Favorite quote? "I can do all things through christ who strengthens me." — Philippians 4:13.
What’s your ideal Sunday? Wake up and have a nice breakfast. Watch a movie and just relax. Maybe have a game night. Most importantly get myself ready for the week ahead.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Albert Einstein. I have been becoming more interested in the sciences and being able to pick Einstein's brain would be interesting.
How do you like to relax? Watching movies or having a cup of coffee and enjoying the company of someone else.
Turn ons? Someone who is active, witty and understanding. I am an active person who enjoys good banter. I find it attractive if someone can match my energy.
Turn offs? Selfishness, poor hygiene and being judgmental are turnoffs in a relationship.
What’s on your bucket list? Ride in a hot air ballon, go to all 50 states and travel to all seven continents. I want to be able to see the world and the wonders that it holds.
What’s your dream job? Working as a therapist with adolescents who deal with mental health. Once I finish my master's degree, I plan to find a job in this field.
What shows do you like rewatching? I don't have a specific show I like to rewatch, but I do like to watch different series that are futuristic and have a lot of action.
Where do you want to travel to? I love the beach so anywhere tropical. Bali, Australia and the French Polynesian island's are the top places I want to travel to.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Italian food is my favorite so i would have to pick Luigi's. I usually get a 1/2 and 1/2, red and white, or some ravioli. I love pasta and Luigi's has delicious food.
My ideal quality in a partner... is communication. I am someone who likes to talk it out and know how the other person is feeling. Having good communication helps with building the relationship.
After work you can find me… Grabbing a snack. I like to refuel my body and take a second for myself when I am off work.
I’m a great plus-one because… I am open to try new things and I love an adventure.
I never leave home without… my purse. I carry all my necessities in my bag, which are my chapstick, hair ties, wallet and phone.
What makes a relationship great? Good communication. Having good communication will help strengthen all parts of the relationship.
Who or what are you listening to these days? A little bit of everything. If someone was to look at my playlist, I have country, pop, alternative and hip-hop. I like to change my music based on how I am feeling that day.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? I decided to start my own garden. My favorite plant that I have in my garden would be my lavender. I am working on growing different herbs.
°°°
Rikki Choate, 29, licensed esthetician
What are your hobbies/interests? I love to be social! Anything outdoors — hikes, beach trips, wineries and road trips! I love to cook whether I'm good or not! And I love to try new restaurants as well as breweries!
What does a perfect first date look like? The perfect date would be a destination date! Pack a lunch and head to an awesome new trail. Pack for the beach and watch the waves! As long as we stay active. I love a traditional gentleman who opens doors, etc.
What’s a fun fact about you? I have a dark sense of humor. I am also very honest and I've been told it's more of a fault because I have no filter.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I am an extremely amazing host. I love to entertain people! I have no problems interacting with many different people!
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? I hate losing any game, whether it be a board game, corn hole, any sport. As a child, I was a poor sport, even to the point of cheating!
Guilty pleasure? I love carbs, bread, potatoes, pasta, I love it all! I also love my alone time to pamper myself. Being in the beauty industry, I enjoy doing my hair, nails and makeup, and I can take hours doing so!
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? I'm pretty spontaneous! I've danced on the bar top, left for Las Vegas at the drop of a hat, moved states not even having a plan.
Favorite movie? Super cheesy, but I love "The Notebook."
Favorite quote? "The ugly truth is better than a pretty lie," and I live by that!
What’s your ideal Sunday? A perfect Sunday would be sleeping in, making an amazing breakfast with mimosas, then going on a walk/hike/bike ride and finishing off the day making dinner with enough to bring to work on Monday and snuggling on the couch watching a show/movie.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? I would love to meet Jesus.
How do you like to relax? Relaxing would be me snuggling up watching TV or getting a pedicure or facial — spa days are a must!
Turn ons? A hardworking man. I love when a man can fix anything. A beard.
Turn offs? Lying or laziness.
What’s on your bucket list? Go to Iceland and watch the northern lights!
What’s your dream job? I always wanted to be a flight attendant and travel the world!
What shows do you like re-watching? I love to re-watch "That 70s Show," "The Office," "Shameless" and "Weeds."
Where do you want to travel to? I want to travel to Iceland, Mexico, Europe, Israel, EVERYWHERE!
Favorite local restaurant and your order? La Tapatia and the sizzling fajitas.
My ideal quality in a partner... Someone who is patient with me. Calms me down. I need someone who speaks my love language which is words of affirmation and physical touch!
After work you can find me… Running errands, be bopping around town, at the gym, eating out or just doing chores at the house, depending on my mood and the day!
I’m a great plus-one because… I love people and I love to have fun!
I never leave home without… my phone, lip gloss, my yeti water cup and gum!
What makes a relationship great? Trust and the ability to have fun and belly laughs. Not taking everything so serious.
Who or what are you listening to these days? I love country music — Morgan Wallen, Cody Jinx and Cody Johnson.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? I got back into doing puzzles. It's very therapeutic.
°°°
Eric Arias, 24, public service
What are your hobbies/interests? Basketball, running and community service.
What does a perfect first date look like? A hike on the coast up to a vista point.
What’s a fun fact about you? I’ve been told that I get down in the kitchen!
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I am a proud two-time Fantasy Football champion and a mediocre alto saxophone player.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Scrabble and Ping Pong.
Guilty pleasure? Watching cooking shows on Food Network.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? While studying abroad in Europe, I made a last minute decision to take a weekend trip to Greece, only to find the clearest of waters, the most delicious cuisine and some of the nicest people.
Favorite movie? "Pursuit of Happiness."
Favorite quote? “Never scoop too much dip for your chip.” — Anonymous.
What’s your ideal Sunday? Barbecuing and watching football with the family after church.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? President Obama.
How do you like to relax? Spending quality time with friends and family.
What’s your dream job? Coaching a youth basketball team.
What shows do you like rewatching? "Stranger Things" or "Cobra Kai."
Where do you want to travel to? Southeast Asia and the Philippines.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Lobster mac and cheese from KC’s Steakhouse.
My ideal quality in a partner... Honesty.
After work you can find me… Going on a run.
I never leave home without… AirPods and my Spotify playlist.
What makes a relationship great? Communication and trust.
Who or what are you listening to these days? Ty Dolla $ign; RUFUS DU SOL; Maluma and Pod Save America.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Corn hole and running.
°°°
Claire-Naomi Acosta, 38, elementary school librarian
What are your hobbies/interests? I love to travel, read, go to the dog park, to the gym and try new things. I'm up for an adventure and road trip! I like to play fantasy football and gamble. Go Seahawks!
What does a perfect first date look like? Nice dinner or walk in the park/beach to get to know someone. If the Condors were playing, a Condors game would be fun! No movies allowed on first dates!
What’s a fun fact about you? I'm afraid to drive on the freeway! I’ll do it now, but it does frighten me! I had a dream I got squished in between two big rigs!
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I personally love massages. But I give great massages!
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? Everything! Second place is the first loser… just kidding. I usually give my best and try my best in everything I put myself into!
Guilty pleasure? Chips, salsa and a margarita on the rocks!
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? It has to be one of the excursions I've done while traveling. Rappelling down a mountain or ziplining!
Favorite movie? It's a tie… "My Best Friend’s Wedding" or "Two Can Play That Game."
Favorite quote? “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” — Dr. Seuss.
What’s your ideal Sunday? Pre-COVID: Children ministries at The Bridge, church, BBQ, football games and close family/friend time. COVID era: stay at home, stay safe and try to be healthy!
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Any of my grandpas because I never got to meet them, or Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson because he has a great character and contributes to his community.
How do you like to relax? A quiet beach and a bottle of wine listening to the waves crashing.
Turn ons? Confident but not cocky, handsome with a nice smile, noble and intelligent.
Turn offs? Raiders, self-centered, if someone is cruel to animals.
What’s on your bucket list? Experiencing Europe, finishing my degree and visiting all 50 states.
What’s your dream job? Being a musician — it will keep challenging me and engage me in learning new/old trends.
What shows do you like rewatching? "The First 48," "The Office," "Jeopardy."
Where do you want to travel to? Across the country and to Europe.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Santiago's! Where the owner knows my order when I walk in regardless of how long it's been since I last visited. Fajitas and margaritas or whatever Santiago's has on special.
My ideal quality in a partner… Respect and sensitivity.
After work you can find me… Pre-COVID, catching up with my sister and friend reflecting on our day! Nowadays, at home, making dinner.
I’m a great plus-one because… I am great company and up for an adventure to make the memories count. I’m super friendly and not embarrassed to talk or dance with anyone (your niece or nephew or grandma) if we are at a wedding! LOL
I never leave home without… My phone! Nowadays, phones can start a car, pay for things with Google Pay and have a camera to capture memories! Also, if an emergency happens, it's a safety net!
What makes a relationship great? Communication/support, mutual respect and willingness to go on adventures. Accept each other's faults and encourage each other's dreams.
Who or what are you listening to these days? I love listening to country music — some of my favorites are Brett Young, Blake Shelton and my niece telling me to play Roblox!
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? Watching Asian shows on Netflix and trying to cook new recipes!
°°°
Vincente Herrera, 29, works for the Bakersfield Fire Department
What are your hobbies/interests? My hobbies consist of pretty much anything that involves the outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, fishing, camping, playing sports, rock climbing and repelling, going to beach or having a barbecue with the family.
What does a perfect first date look like? I don’t know about perfect but a great date to me would probably consists of some outdoor activity followed by a bite to eat and later a drink.
What’s a fun fact about you? A fun fact about me is that I’ve done my fair share of traveling as well as I enjoy watching superhero movies.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? I am competitive about a lot of things but only to make good competition.
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? The most spontaneous thing I have ever done was probably between taking a solo trip to Europe for three weeks or when I took the opportunity to go skydiving at a moment's notice.
Favorite movie? "The Guardian" with Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher.
Favorite quote? “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift." — Steve Prefontaine.
What’s your ideal Sunday? My ideal Sunday would consist of barbecuing with the family and taking a dip in the pool.
How do you like to relax? Relaxing at home watching movies.
Turn ons? Contagious personality and smile. Someone adventurous.
What’s on your bucket list? Taking a trip to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).
What’s your dream job? Being a firefighter has always been my dream job.
What shows do you like rewatching? "The Office" and "Criminal Minds."
Where do you want to travel to? I want to travel to Italy, Germany and Australia.
My ideal quality in a partner... hanging out watching movies or getting outdoors.
After work you can find me… Relaxing at home, trying to figure out my next outdoor excursion.
I’m a great plus-one because… I enjoy talking with people and like to dance from time to time.
I never leave home without… a change of clothes. Always ready to be outside.
What makes a relationship great? Communication and laughter.
Who or what are you listening to these days? Pretty much everything from country music to oldies.
°°°
Noemi Perez, 29, community relations specialist
What are your hobbies/interests? I enjoy cooking, baking, working out, reading and spending time with my family.
What does a perfect first date look like? A perfect date would be in a relaxing setting where we could talk and get to know one another.
What’s a fun fact about you? A fun fact about me is that when I was a kid I wanted to be a veterinarian.
Any hidden talents or skills that you have? I don’t have any hidden talents, but for skills I am goal oriented, empathetic and a great listener.
What’s something you’re weirdly competitive about? I am not a competitive person. I strive to always improve as a person and help others along the way.
Guilty pleasure? I have a sweet tooth for carrot cake
What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? I went to the mall to shop and left with a new ear piercing.
Favorite movie? "The Vow."
Favorite quote? "You get in life what you have the courage to ask for" — Oprah Winfrey.
What’s your ideal Sunday? Church, and then a family day.
If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would it be? My grandmother.
How do you like to relax? I enjoy listening to music, reading, going to the lake/beach and spending time with my family.
Turn ons? Someone who is humble, kind, compassionate, respectful, hardworking, self-motivated, family oriented, sets goals, selfless and loving.
Turn offs? Smoking, pride, ego, selfish, lazy, arrogant, boastful, liar, attention seeker, or easily angered.
What’s on your bucket list? Visit Lake Tahoe, Colorado, Canada, go snowboarding and skydiving.
What’s your dream job? The current position I am in.
What shows do you like rewatching? "Sons of Anarchy."
Where do you want to travel to? Lake Tahoe, Canada and Colorado.
Favorite local restaurant and your order? Mariscos El Paraiso, Aguachiles.
My ideal quality in a partner... Someone who is humble and selfless.
After work you can find me… At home working out or spending time with my family.
I’m a great plus-one because… I’m always positive minded, easy going and I like to have fun.
I never leave home without… My purse or wallet.
What makes a relationship great? Having a team mindset, respect, trust and compassion. Being with someone you can make good memories with, have fun and being there for one another.
Who or what are you listening to these days? Rock, country, Spanish and R&B.
What new hobbies have you taken up during quarantine? A lot more reading and working out.
