“Authenticity is a collection of choices that we have to make every day. It’s about the choice to show up and be real. The choice to be honest. The choice to let our true selves be seen.”
— Brene Brown, “The Gifts of Imperfection”
Thirty-one days into quarantine, I had a mommy meltdown. We had been living in our new normal of late bedtimes and wake-ups for quite some time already. The kids and I were spending every waking minute together. Homework dragged on and on. The house was a mess. We were all a little stir-crazy. Although the gift of time together was truly a blessing, everything came crashing down one Monday afternoon.
I was feeling like no one was listening and nothing was getting done. I was frustrated and got angry with my kids, but I just couldn’t hold it in. I felt terrible afterward.
Parenting is hard. Parenting in a pandemic is even harder.
Things got much better after we all cried, hugged and talked about what we could do differently in the future. We also asked each other and God for forgiveness.
That night, I documented yet another day in our shelter-in-place life on social media. I posted about the meltdown along with a photo of our family playing a board game that my son had created a few years ago.
The next day, I received an outpouring of love and support from fellow moms and dads alike who could relate to my situation and frustration. They shared their own parenting struggles, lifted me up in my moment of tribulation and offered to walk the metaphorical trenches with me.
One friend sent me a private eye-opening message. Over the years, we lost touch with each other and I never understood why until I read her note. She said she had been following our family for years now on various social platforms, but has had to turn away at times because our “perfect family” was difficult to digest.
I have never tried to portray an idealized version of myself or my family online, but I also prefer to focus on the positive rather than the negative aspects of life. However, that omission has probably created a disconnect with people whom I love and respect. By not sharing my vulnerabilities, I’m perpetuating an image of myself that I don’t want out there. I struggle every day with trying to be a good wife, mother and follower of Christ. Some days, it’s tough to get out of bed for fear of the same parental frustrations playing out or that I’m not using what God gave me to my full potential.
I’m learning that in sharing the trials we go through, we’re choosing to show up and be real. It’s OK to feel inadequate sometimes and not have it all together.
Now, more than ever, is the time to just be us and know that it’s enough.
I believe that God made us all unique, full of flaws and imperfectly perfect. I hope we can all peel away our facades, accept each other without judgment, be transparent about our struggles, lift each other up and be united in love. ￼
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Nina Ha.
