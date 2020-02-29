Dear Alexandra Hamilton Ha,
You are by far the most eccentric dog I’ve ever met, deserving of all your dubious nicknames. From your crooked nose to the way you sit on our couch like a tiny human, Hammy Hams from Hamsterdam, you are indeed one of a kind.
Almost all hounds are born with the ability to play fetch, but apparently that talent somehow skipped you, Hammipotomus. Most animals love to spend time in the great outdoors, but you go outside only when nature calls and you have no other choice. You love burying yourself under layers of blankets, Hambone, to the point where it’s questionable whether you can even breathe. And you constantly stick your head underneath our hands so that we are forced to pet you. Who does that, Hammilstilskin?
My husband and I can’t show affection for each other or you will stage a canine intervention, stat. If I’m working on a project, Hamchata, you grant me the pleasure of stepping all over my keyboard or papers. If our bedroom door is accidentally left open, you’ll pounce on me so hard that I’ll go from deep sleep to panic mode in 0.3 seconds. You lick anything and everything in sight, Hamster Ball, but you’ve only recently acquired your licker license.
Ham on Rye, our relationship was built on deception. After our children pleaded for years for a cute wittle puppy, we finally caved. At Kern County Animal Services three years ago, you stood out among your peers. The other dogs barked incessantly, whereas you were quiet, gentle and graceful. Not one peep. I never wanted a dog, but our daughter was already in love.
When we brought you home, not only were you immensely vocal, you were also an Olympic high jumper in disguise. After buying numerous pet fences, it was obvious you could leap over any barrier we erected.
Thank you, Hammalopolis, for being the kind of dog who valiantly protects us from nonthreats. Strangers elicit no response from you, yet you machine-gun bark at close friends whom you’ve known for years.
For some odd reason, Hammitosis, you’ve decided that I’m your human. You follow me around like a creepy shadow, mirroring my every move from morning to night, a perpetual sidekick I never asked for. So many things you do perplex and exasperate me.
However, deep down inside, I know that you fit into our family perfectly.
You love to take naps with me. Your snuggles help me slow down in my crazy life and just relish in the joy of petting you.
You’re the best at yoga, Hambutcha, because you do a flawless downward dog.
You make me feel safer when I’m home alone, especially when you randomly wink at me.
Plus, the Ham and Cheese vacuum is the best. We never have to clean up dropped food.
God made you the fifth member of our family and I’m grateful for you, MC Hammers.
Like all good pets in this world, in loving us unconditionally, you teach us to love each other in the same accepting, nonjudgmental, unconditional way.
I love you, Hammy. Thanks for imbuing our days with mischief, mayhem and love.
#crazybutweloveher
#dogpoundtreasure
#rescueadogtoday ￼
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Nina Ha.
