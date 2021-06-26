In the 1930s, approximately 200,000 "Okies" migrated to California. Leaving behind their farms and all familiarity, many of them settled right here in the Central Valley.
In search of a new start, these pioneers traveled along infamous Route 66. They brought along their families, belongings, instruments and hopes of a plot of land to call their own. They picked crops of cotton and fruit. They built makeshift homes and lived in filth and impoverished conditions.
Kern County, now home to more than 900,000 people, is most commonly known for its oil and agriculture.
After realizing that their "promised land" wasn't what was promised by other already migrated loved ones, country music became their comfort, their outlet, and their anthem.
This "Okie" music went on to influence a new kind of country music in the 1950s and '60s, which is affectionately known as the Bakersfield Sound.
Artists such as Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, Merle Haggard and the Strangers, along with Wynn Stuart, Jean Shephard, Tommy Collins, Susan Raye, Joe Maphis and Freddie Hart are all responsible for turning our Bakersfield into what is now known as Nashville West.
The Bakersfield Sound, consisting of guitar, fiddle, bass, drums, banjo, steel guitar, piano and vocals, was influenced by rock and roll, had a defined backbeat, and was the first to rely heavily on electronic instrumentation. It became so popular, it spurred on the revival of honky-tonk music in the 1960s, later influencing country rock and outlaw country musicians.
In 1988, country artist Dwight Yokum and Buck Owens sang a duet "Streets of Bakersfield," written by Homer Joy, that became a No. 1 hit for Yokum. In 2005, Garth Brooks came to Buck Owens Crystal Palace along with Trisha Yearwood, where Bronze Statues of Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Sr., Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, George Jones, Bob Willis, Willie Nelson and George Jones were unveiled.
Today, local venues are opening up and tickets are making their way into the hands of concert-goers. Both Kern County and out-of-town musicians will once again grace our stages and once again share their gift. And it's about time!!!
Kern County continues to turn out countless singers, songwriters, producers, bands, choirs and musical productions, with Bakersfield making the list of top 20 cities for musicians in 2019, according to Cubesmart.com.
Music can be found in nearly every corner of this valley. With Kern looking for ways to facilitate and promote its own, we are blessed with countless opportunities to enjoy and celebrate our local talent.
Oil and agriculture are still vital industries, supplying the Central Valley with countless jobs and opportunities. By remembering Kern's musical history and the American spirit of our 1930s settlers, we can tap back into our roots, appreciate and preserve this special legacy for generations to come.
For more information on where you and your loved ones can catch the next concert or event, check out these local venues. Thebakersfieldfox.com, bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com, buckowens.com, mecanicsbankarena.com, and wikiswinedive.com are all great places to start.
