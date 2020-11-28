“Closing time. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.”
Semisonic
It all started with an email that read, “We're excited to have you ladies as our 2014 Dining Divas!” And, with that food lover’s dream appointment, my working relationship with Bakersfield Life magazine began.
Six years and 68 articles later, I look back with much fondness and deep gratitude. What started as restaurant write-ups evolved into my Love & Life column. No matter the topic, I’m thankful for the various journeys on which the articles have taken me.
From stories about teachers who leave an indelible mark in our lives, to commentaries about maintaining an attitude of gratitude even in the face of adversity, to writing about our children learning the truth about Santa, I’ve had the honor of sharing my life with you.
I’ve written about my late grandmother, who taught my mom, and later me, about the importance of helping others. I’ve also advocated that we redefine beauty to include compassion, humility and imperfection.
I wrote about the highs and lows of parenting, finally understanding author Gretchen Rubin’s wise observation, “The days are long, but the years are short.” When I started writing for this magazine, my kids were mere toddlers. Now, they’re both almost taller than I am.
On more than a few occasions, I had the good fortune of penning an ode to Bakersfield, a town full of hidden gems and extraordinary people.
I've had the pleasure of interviewing Kern County notables such as Bakersfield’s own Voltaire Wade-Greene from Broadway’s "Hamilton," on-air personalities Aaron Perlman and Matt Pelishek, plus neighbors who exemplify the spirit of our tenacious town.
Eating a delectable funnel cake or two at the great Kern County Fair was a subject matter I was more than happy to take on, for the sake of journalism, of course.
To the dear readers of this magazine, you and I might not know each other personally. But, over the years, we may have shared a few moments together via typeface on a tear sheet or syntax on your screen.
Thank you for taking the time to read and reflect on my speculations about love which, I believe, is ultimately what life is all about. For those of you whom I’ve met, thank you for your kind words. You have blessed me beyond measure.
Thank you to all the editors and graphic artists who have given me a platform to share something from the heart each month which has hopefully entertained, enlightened or helped someone in some small way.
I’d like to give a special thanks to my husband, Benjamin, whose insight, guidance and encouragement made a world of difference in each and every article.
I wish all good things for you as I sign off from the Love & Life column. Through writing, I have learned more about who I am, who I strive to be and who God created me to be. Although I’ll miss it, after years of putting pen to paper, or more aptly, fingers to keyboard, it’s closing time. Time for another new beginning.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Nina Ha.
