Norma Dunn

Norma Dunn is director of the MCSC Kern Women’s Business Center.

 Courtesy Norma Dunn

Over the course of their career, every woman in Bakersfield business ends up at Norma Dunn's door. Or if they don't, they probably should.

As director of the MCSC Kern Women’s Business Center, Dunn and her team of consultants see everyone from career professionals to business owners to the mother with an idea for a business that could change her life, for better or worse.