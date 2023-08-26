Over the course of their career, every woman in Bakersfield business ends up at Norma Dunn's door. Or if they don't, they probably should.
As director of the MCSC Kern Women’s Business Center, Dunn and her team of consultants see everyone from career professionals to business owners to the mother with an idea for a business that could change her life, for better or worse.
We thought we'd ask her how it all works.
Q: Our guess is that most women entrepreneurs have at least some network of friends and family members who can offer advice on business matters. How reliable are the suggestions coming through those informal channels — and where does your organization fit in?
A: We understand that many women entrepreneurs do indeed have networks of friends and family members who can offer advice on business matters. These informal channels can provide valuable insights and support, especially in the early stages of starting a business. However, the reliability of suggestions coming through these channels can vary widely.
The strength of advice from friends and family lies in their personal connection to the entrepreneur, as they often have a genuine interest in the individual's success and well-being. They may offer emotional encouragement, share personal experiences, and provide a different perspective on challenges.
However, there are also potential limitations to relying solely on informal channels for business advice:
- Limited expertise: Friends and family members might not possess specialized business knowledge or experience in the entrepreneur's industry. Their advice could lack the depth and breadth required for complex business decisions.
- Bias and subjectivity: Personal relationships can introduce bias and subjectivity into advice, potentially leading to decisions based on emotions rather than sound business principles.
- Changing landscape: Business environments are dynamic, and advice from informal channels might not always reflect the latest market trends, technologies or regulations.
- Potential conflicts of interest: Friends and family may have personal interests or motives that could influence their advice, which may not align with the entrepreneur's best interests.
- Limited network reach: Relying solely on personal networks might restrict the entrepreneur's exposure to diverse perspectives and a broader range of business contacts.
The Kern Women's Business Center recognizes the value of advice from friends and family for women entrepreneurs, particularly in terms of emotional support and personal insights. However, we recommend that women entrepreneurs also seek out formal business networks, mentorships, industry associations and professional advisors to supplement the advice they receive through informal channels.
This balanced approach ensures a more comprehensive and reliable foundation for making informed business decisions. This is where we can assist with training, free one-to-one business counseling and community resource partners as a referral network.
We have great business consultants that help our clients navigate their entrepreneurial journey. For example, our Spanish-speaking instructors Isabel Bravo-Perez, Jose Perez and Anna Soriano teach our Spanish entrepreneurial class Soñando y Empezando.
Our consultants attend outreach events and inform our community about our resources. In addition, our consultants' business expertise and knowledge cover most business categories from traditional marketing, social media marketing, human resources, risk management, operations, QuickBooks and much more.
Expanding our reach beyond our center's walls, we foster collaborative partnerships with a network of resource allies. We work with the Golden State Apex Accelerator, the Bakersfield Export Assistance Center, The Department of General Services (DGS) and many more. By tapping into this collective reservoir of knowledge and support, we extend our capacity to assist clients in their pursuit of success.
Finally, the team at Kern Women's Business Center operates in close partnership with our clients, ensuring their well-being is of utmost priority. Infused with an unwavering passion for our cause, our staff wholeheartedly embraces our mission to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Q: Business advice seems valuable on many levels, not just to aspiring entrepreneurs but also managers, existing business owners and professionals of all kinds. What range of clients do you tend to see?
A: We serve a diverse range of clients that span the entire spectrum of business needs and stages. Our center is dedicated to empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs, managers, existing business owners and professionals across various industries. We recognize that valuable business advice is essential for individuals at all career stages, and we are committed to catering to the unique needs of each client group.
- Aspiring entrepreneurs: We provide guidance and resources for women who are just starting to explore the idea of entrepreneurship. Our goal is to help them navigate the initial steps of business planning, market research, funding options and developing a strong foundation for their business concepts.
- Early-stage startups: For those who have taken the leap and launched their businesses, we offer support to help them refine their business strategies, create effective marketing plans, manage finances and establish a sustainable growth trajectory.
- Established business owners: Our center assists existing business owners in optimizing their operations, expanding into new markets, enhancing their leadership skills and tackling challenges that arise as their businesses evolve.
- Managers and professionals: We also extend our services to women in managerial positions and various professions who seek to enhance their leadership capabilities, improve their business acumen and advance their careers within their organizations.
- Industry diversity: The Kern Women's Business Center serves clients from a wide range of industries, including technology, retail, healthcare, creative arts, service-based businesses and more. We recognize that the needs of our clients are as diverse as their industries, and we tailor our programs and resources accordingly.
Q: What are some of the more common questions you hear from the women who come to your office — and what generally do you tell them?
A: One of the top questions is “What kind of business entity should I have?” I ask what type of business are they considering, the risk they are willing to take and their financial capital and budget. I also mention I cannot select their business entity; it is their business idea and responsibility to do their due diligence in selecting which entity will be best. I also mention we go over all options in our Explore, Design and Launch class and our consulting sessions.
The No. 2 question is, “Are there any grants or funding to start my business?” I explain to our startups that most traditional banking institutions do not lend to “new” businesses. I also mention alternative lending like our Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) and the need for a comprehensive business plan. If grant opportunities are available, we share them as well. For example, the city of Bakersfield has a grant opportunity available currently.
No. 3 is from those who have several business ideas but are not sure where to start. They ask, “Can someone guide me through the process of determining what is viable?”
I tell them that it is best to focus on one business idea to give their full attention and commitment to its success. I also encourage them to take our Explore, Design and Launch or Soñando y Empezando courses, because we take them through the business model canvas and curriculum that stimulates thoughtful contemplation of their business idea and sparks their determination to implement their dream of business ownership. We go over business ideas, implementation, marketing, business financials, and more. We also bring in community resource partners to talk about business topics related to the week's curriculum. We also encourage them to sign up for our newsletter because our upcoming classes and workshops are listed.
Q: There are so many hurdles businesspeople must clear on their way to building a thriving business. Which ones do your clients deal with most frequently, would you say?
A: Understanding the licensing and permits needed for their business. Do they need a fictitious business name or an understanding of what a doing business as (DBA) is?
Not establishing a business bank account, keeping the business and personal finances separate. We see the need to understand business financials, cash flow and budgets.
Our established businesses come to us for one-to-one business consulting regarding loan readiness, understanding business financials (knowing their numbers), hiring their first employee, business operations, having too much work and delegating, and how to use new marketing techniques like Instagram and Tiktok.
Q: Would you be able to share a real-life story about a client who encountered a noteworthy challenge in business and, with your help, was able to overcome it?
A: Mayra Patino, of The Fearless Co., took the EDL course and gained a lot about marketing and advertising. She also cited the help she received in making the important decision of which business license to file. Knowing that the consultants were available to seek advice from was a huge confidence boost, as well as being part of a group of other entrepreneurs. With the support of the consultants and staff of the Women’s Business Center, Mayra applied for and received the Dream Fund Grant, which gave her startup funds to design and order her first product prototypes and ultimately place her first product order for sale.
Q: What’s the most valuable, widely applicable advice you can give to women looking to do well in business?
A: Look for successful women-owned businesses and meet the business owner and respectfully ask if they can share a few minutes of their time with you and ask them about their journey. Often they will share their experiences with you — what worked and what didn’t — and you’ve added someone to your network of business-minded individuals. It’s like creating your own Mastermind group.
Anyone that knows me knows I am a networker. Network, network, network!
Lastly, contact the Kern Women’s Business Center because we can assist with demystifying the process of starting a business, growing your business and sharing your journey to inspire other women to follow in your footsteps.
The Kern Women’s Business Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and evening and weekends by appointmet, at 10800 Stockdale Highway, Suite 201-224. Call 661-567-0410.
