Women have made huge strides in the workforce, but there are still a few occupations held predominately by men.
After interviewing women in different occupations, a clear thread emerged: They all initially doubted they could ascend to their position. Read on to see how these women overcame their self-doubts to dominate in leadership roles.
Tami Maiocco
It’s no surprise Tami Maiocco is the only female athletic director in the Kern High School District.
She grew up with brothers, spent her childhood outdoors playing sports and became a physical education teacher. And, for most of her tenure as a PE teacher, she was the only woman to occupy that role at Bakersfield High School.
So, it was only natural for her to assume the role of AD at Bakersfield High School in a field where women are not often seen in sports leadership.
Maiocco said she draws help from women who came before her such as former Centennial High School Athletics Director Becky Porter. She advised Maiocco to ask questions despite any fear and to reach out for help when needed.
Maiocco keeps her eyes on helping students, which helps to keep moving in the job.
Deanna Blaise
Deanna Blaise isn’t the type of person to back down from a challenge.
That quality, Blaise says, kept her advancing throughout her career. She is now the senior vice president of business banking at Valley Strong Credit Union. And, the higher she ascended, the fewer women she saw occupying key roles.
Her work spoke for itself, and eventually Blaise said it was recognized. But her success was also made possible by surrounding herself with women who gave her key advice. There were also men who were willing to mentor her and give sage advice regarding banking.
It’s not always easy for women to step up in roles predominantly held by men. Blaise said she most often sees women lacking confidence in themselves to get the job done, even though many people around them said they could. Some women may not think they are ready.
But saying "yes" to big projects and difficult ones nobody is keen to touch could ultimately be the catalyst to advance a career, she added.
Macarena Garner
While Macarena Garner jokes she stands at 5 feet short, she occupies a big role at the Bakersfield Police Department.
Senior Officer Garner is the first female full-time recruit training officer at the BPD, charged with training new cadets to one day earn a badge and serve the community. It’s a role that she absolutely loves because she said she gets to mentor new recruits and foster their abilities.
Dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer started for Garner when she was young, growing up in Chile. She doesn’t know quite where those thoughts started — she has no family members in law enforcement and Latinas weren’t usually the kind of officers she said she saw. So, those dreams quieted for a time, and she became a manager at a wellness clinic after college.
But, eventually, she couldn’t help but notice the positive impact of police on the community and the calling to serve in law enforcement rose anew. She plucked up the courage and confidence at 28 years old and applied to BPD’s academy. Garner said she didn’t need outside motivation, and started to believe in herself despite not seeing herself in those circles.
Her reasoning to get into law enforcement also helped her overcome any self-doubt.
“If I can make a difference in one person's life,” Garner said. “that might change the whole upcoming generation.”
