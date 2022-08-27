It was one of those personal-professional connections that didn't seem to last long, in retrospect, but which still touches some who took part.
On a grant from a local oil company, 50 to 60 junior high girls from Buttonwillow went on a series of field trips with women volunteers in local business who saw value in introducing tomorrow's workforce to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — STEM.
They went to oil islands in Long Beach Harbor to speak with women petroleum engineers. They met an animal handler at the Santa Barbara Zoo who told them what they'd have to do to become a veterinarian. They got to shoot off rockets.
"It was great at the time to have girls working with women who'd already seen a career get started, and mentor them and say, 'Here's how you can do it,'" said Stuart Packard, superintendent of the Buttonwillow Union School District. He added that one of the girls involved is keeping a 4.0 grade point average at Frontier High School.
Alas, the money ran out around the time the coronavirus crisis hit. The program faded out, but it left behind a recognition that girls had benefited from their interactions with women who'd made a success of themselves by pursuing careers in STEM fields.
Carrying on that legacy by starting another women's mentorship program was part of the inspiration behind a recent meeting at the Padre Hotel attended by more than 30 women, said Cheryl Scott, formerly with Kern Economic Development Corp. and now executive director of the Bakersfield College Foundation. She was closely involved several years ago when its nonprofit arm, Kern Economic Development Foundation, put together the Buttonwillow program.
"We're in the process of developing goals for the coming year," she said by email, noting that members of the professional group that met at The Padre, Kern County Women in STEM, participated in this year's Kern County STEMposium and the Bakersfield Women's Conference. Some members of the group recently spoke to STEM students at Bakersfield College.
Superintendent Packard recalled that when the Buttonwillow program was in full swing, there was some skepticism. People asked why there wasn't an equivalent boys program.
There wasn't enough money for the staff required, for one thing. But also, it was clear girls needed exposure to "other opportunities in their life," Packard said. While he's open to a parallel program for boys, co-ed instruction in STEM could suffer from typical junior high distractions, he said.
He's hopeful another opportunity will arise for professional mentorship. "It can make a huge difference in where (students) go and what they become interested in," Packard said.
A founding member of KEDF's original Buttonwillow mentorship program, Jeannie Bertolaccini, a principal at Ordiz-Melby Architects in Bakersfield, recalled being the first architect the junior-high girls had met. For a couple of years she took field trips with the students, and she shared photos of sitting on the bus with them.
Bertolaccini, who has also been involved in an energy mentorship program at Independence High School, knows other professional women stand ready to pitch in if the opportunity arises.
"I feel like right now it's good to be a female," she said. "There's so many women out there who want to help."
