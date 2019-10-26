It’s hard to believe, but November is already upon us. It’s a special time of year for a lot of people because it’s when the United States celebrates Thanksgiving and kicks off the beginning of the holiday season. For most Americans, Thanksgiving centers around three things: food, family/friends and football.
Since this a sports column, I’m going to focus on the latter of the three and highlight some local football players that are currently making an impact of the gridiron for college teams all around the country.
Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State: The former Liberty High School standout is one of the best college quarterbacks in the country. Last year he set single-season Utah State records for passing yards (3,567), passing touchdowns (32) and 300-yard passing games (7). Love was also the first Aggies football player ever to be named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times. Love began the 2019 season on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. Through the first four weeks of the 2019 season, Love, who is projected by many draft experts as a possible NFL first-round pick next year, averaged more than 300 yards per game.
Krys Barnes, Sr., LB, UCLA: The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Liberty High School product started all 12 games for UCLA last year. He was second on the Bruins in tackles (85) and tackles for a loss (10). Through the first five games of this season, the hard-hitting Barnes led UCLA with 42 tackles (31 solo) and tackles for a loss with 6.5. During that same five-game time span, he had three games with 10 or more tackles.
Cam Roberson, Jr., WR/RB, UMASS: The former Garces High and Bakersfield College star wasted no time demonstrating to the Minutemen his game-breaking ability. Less than six minutes into Massachusetts’ season opener this year against Rutgers, Roberson scampered for a 39-yard touchdown run. Roberson, who finished his career at BC with 76 receptions for 852 yards and six touchdowns, while also compiling six TDs as a kickoff and punt returner, had 193 yards on 51 carries for UMASS through the team’s first five games this year.
Sheldon Croney, R-Sr., RB, Iowa State: One of the top offensive weapons on a Cyclones team expected to compete for the Big 12 title. The Ridgeview High graduate led Iowa State running backs in yards from scrimmage through the team’s first four games this year.
Lawrence White, R-Jr., DB, Iowa State: An outstanding pass defender and tackler, White is one of the Cyclones’ top defensive players. The former Ridgeview star had a team-leading 33 tackles and one interception through Iowa State’s first four games this year.
Derrick Vickers, Sr., WR, Utah: The talented dual threat played five games for the Utes in 2018. This year, through Utah’s first four games, the former Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College standout amassed 127 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.
Chris Coleman, So., WR, Fresno State: After catching four passes for 40 yards last year, Coleman has become one of Fresno State’s top receivers this season. Through the Bulldogs’ first four games, the Garces High product was third on the team in receiving yards (158) and had one touchdown.
Alex Galland, P, San Jose State: A graduate transfer from Yale University, Galland is now the starting punter for Jose State. He’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration. He can play both the trumpet and guitar. The Liberty High graduate was a member of the Yale Precision Marching Band for three years. ￼
